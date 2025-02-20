COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is mourning the loss of retired telecommunicator Alan Lacquement, who died last week.

Lacquement, a lifelong resident of Collinsville, dedicated 36 years of service to the department before retiring in 2017. Alan was described as a devoted husband to his late wife, Elizabeth Lacquement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alan's commitment to the Collinsville community extended beyond his role at the police department. Lacquement also volunteered as a special officer and was an active member of the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency.

His influence and dedication to public service are remembered fondly by colleagues and residents alike. Alan was a great outdoorsman, particularly treasuring the time he spent camping with his wife, Elizabeth, in Eminence, Mo.

Alan is survived by his son, Joseph Kemper, and his wife, Jocelyn, along with their children, Christopher and Abigail. He is also survived by his son, John Stanek, and his children, Nate and Annie.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed its deepest condolences to Lacquement's family, acknowledging the significant impact he had on the community throughout his career.

More like this: