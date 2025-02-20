Alan LacquementCOLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is mourning the loss of retired telecommunicator Alan Lacquement, who died last week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lacquement, a lifelong resident of Collinsville, dedicated 36 years of service to the department before retiring in 2017. Alan was described as a devoted husband to his late wife, Elizabeth Lacquement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alan's commitment to the Collinsville community extended beyond his role at the police department. Lacquement also volunteered as a special officer and was an active member of the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency.

His influence and dedication to public service are remembered fondly by colleagues and residents alike. Alan was a great outdoorsman, particularly treasuring the time he spent camping with his wife, Elizabeth, in Eminence, Mo.

Alan is survived by his son, Joseph Kemper, and his wife, Jocelyn, along with their children, Christopher and Abigail. He is also survived by his son, John Stanek, and his children, Nate and Annie.

The Collinsville Police Department expressed its deepest condolences to Lacquement's family, acknowledging the significant impact he had on the community throughout his career.

More like this:

New Details Emerge In Collinsville Child Porn Case
Mar 22, 2025
Collinsville Police Honor Officers for Exemplary Community Service
Mar 30, 2025
Collinsville Police Seek Public Help To Locate Wanted Man
Mar 28, 2025
Bobby Wright Named Principal Of Collinsville High School Beginning In 2025-26 School Year
Mar 5, 2025
Reflection In History: St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy Lamont C. Reid Died On Active Duty In 2010 and Remembered For His Service
Mar 28, 2025

 