ALTON - The Alton Band and Orchestra Builders will host their 35th annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, community members are invited to Alton High School to shop handmade products, including jewelry, decor, clothing, and more. Proceeds from the fair go to the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders (ABOB) to boost the Alton Community Unit School District #11 music program.

“The event supports Alton's music programs and is a wonderful way to celebrate the arts while contributing to a meaningful cause,” said Amy Macias, who organized this year’s fair alongside her husband Brian. “The Craft Fair is truly instrumental (pun intended) in ensuring all Alton School District students have access to the exceptional music program. Every dollar raised supports the district’s band and orchestra programs, allowing ABOB to fund essential resources so no student is left behind.”

Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. on both days. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the craft fair is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission costs $3. On Sunday, Dec. 8, the fair is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $2. Kids 12 and under are free, and strollers are not recommended.

The fair requires that all products are at least 51% handmade, a rule that emphasizes “a focus on quality craftsmanship,” Macias said. She added that many of the products are Christmas-themed and geared toward holiday shoppers, though there is something for everyone. She promises “a vibrant and diverse showcase” of products for attendees.

Crafters travel from across the country to participate. This year, states like Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas will be represented at the fair.

These crafters paid a small fee to book their booths, many of them booking a full year ago. These proceeds, plus the cost of admission, will go directly back to ABOB.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1948, ABOB has supported Alton’s music program for 75 years. This is their 35th annual Olde Arts and Craft Fair, and the organization usually raises over $27,000 for Alton’s music students during this weekend.

“Throughout its history, ABOB has played a vital role in ensuring students from elementary to high school have access to the resources they need to thrive in band and orchestra programs, including providing instruments, equipment, and music,” Macias said. “This fair is a continuation of that mission, combining community spirit with a commitment to music education.”

Macias shared that her own children have benefited from ABOB and Alton’s music programs, which is why she and her husband were so eager to participate in the organization and help with this year’s fair.

She added that the fair is a long-standing tradition for many community members, and she hopes to see a lot of attendees come out to support local crafters, ABOB and Alton’s students.

“As the proud parents of a violinist currently attending Illinois State University, we can confidently say that his journey was profoundly influenced by the in-school lessons he began in 4th grade at North Elementary,” Macias said. “Those early opportunities sparked his passion for music and ultimately inspired him to pursue a major in music education, thanks to the incredible encouragement of his orchestra and band teachers. Our daughter is also involved in music, participating in both orchestra and band, which speaks to the outstanding quality of the program. Brian and I are thrilled to support this exceptional program in any way we can.”

For more information about ABOB and the 35th annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair, visit their official website at ABOB.net.

More like this: