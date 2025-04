35 Collinsville High Class Of 2025 Members Named Illinois State Scholars Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Thirty-three members of the Collinsville High School Class of 2025 have been named 2025-26 Illinois State Scholars . IASC ( Illinois Student Assistance Commission ) uses a formula to determine this select group across the state each year. Qualification is based on each student's standardized test scores and performance-based academic data. CHS Class of 2025 Illinois State Scholars Henry Bauer Katelyn Berger Hannah Bolla Cade Braddock Brion Brown Danielle Cary Kaylynn Castens Scarlett Clayton Kaylee Cooper Bailey Demick Kenna Fisher Brody Fister Selah Hart Reznor Hartmann Diana Hernandez Article continues after sponsor message Alyssa Huckelberry Naomi Hurst Holiday Johnson James Kline Morgan Laing Emma Miller Molly Piper Charlene Rushing Roselyn Sanchez Jocelyn Scott-Gas Olivia Skertich William Slazanik Canaan Sweitzer Solomon Talbott Sophie Vanmiddendorp Aiden Wiley Ian Yakstis Trevor Zipprich More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending