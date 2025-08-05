Our Daily Show Interview! 34th Annual Olden Days Set for August 23rd and 24th

DOW - The Tri-County Antique Club will host their 34th annual Olden Days Festival with demonstrations, vendors, tractor pulls and lots of fun.

On Aug. 23 and 24, 2025, community members from across the region can travel to 23946 State Highway 3 in Dow for the festival, which will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can enjoy threshing and sawmilling demonstrations, a garden tractor pull, a pedal tractor pull for kids, the blacksmith shop and more fun all weekend.

“We really try to cater to family fun and have things to do for the kids,” said Tom Bechtold, one of the organizers.

Bechtold noted that breakfast will be served from 7–10 a.m. both days, and then they will sell barbecue pork chops, pulled pork and other favorites for lunch. At 9 a.m. on Sunday, people can attend a Country Church sermon, followed by a car show at 11 a.m. and a plowing demonstration at 1 p.m.

The Flautt Building Museum is home to many antique tractors and tools for people to admire. Bechtold is especially looking forward to the Parade of Power at 2 p.m. on both days, which invites participants to show off their antique tractors.

He noted that kids can enjoy the pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, which is “really entertaining.” The kids will have their own space to play in “Agri-Land,” and most of the children enjoy the barrel train ride through the festival grounds.

There’s also a flea market with many vendors throughout the weekend, as well as a raffle. For $1 a ticket or $5 for six tickets, you have the chance to win a $400 pedal tractor, a homemade quilt, gift certificates, a homemade pottery item and more great items. You can purchase tickets at the event, and the winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on Sunday.



It costs $5 to attend the festival for the entire day, and kids 12 and under are free. From 7–9 a.m. on Sunday, there will be no admission charge.

The money goes back to the Tri-County Antique Club to further their mission of preserving agricultural history and supporting farmers. Bechtold noted that they are always looking for new members.

“We’re happy to have new members,” he said. “Anyone is welcome. You don’t have to own a tractor or be a farmer to be a member. Just come on out and join the club.”

Bechtold emphasized that the Olden Days Festival is a fun chance to celebrate old traditions and farming techniques. He hopes many people come out to enjoy the festival and learn more about the Tri-County Antique Club.

For more information about the Tri-County Antique Club or the Olden Days Festival, visit their official website at TriCountyAntiqueClub.org or their official Facebook page.

