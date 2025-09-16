Our Daily Show Interview! Jersey County Historical Society: 34th Apple Festival!

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society will host their 34th annual Apple Festival.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, community members can come out to 601 N. State Street in Jerseyville to tour historical buildings and enjoy vendors, artisans, food, live music and more fun. Beth McGlasson from the Jersey County Historical Society expressed her excitement to welcome the Riverbend community.

“We have a fabulous crowd. It really is sort of the fall kickoff event for Jerseyville,” she said. “It is something that so many people look forward to every year.”

McGlasson shared that attendees can visit with over 30 vendors. There will be several artisans demonstrating their crafts, from quilting to making lye soap.

From 9:30–11:30 a.m., Jersey Community High School’s choir will perform, followed by The Gibson Girls from 12–1 p.m. The afternoon will conclude with The Hetzel Family from 1–3 p.m. and Back in the Saddle from 3–5 p.m.

Admission to the Apple Festival is completely free. You can pay $5 to tour all of the buildings on the grounds, including the historic Cheney Mansion, the one-room Lone Star School, Union Forest Church, and the museum.

For $5, children can enjoy the Immersive Pioneer Experience. They will complete pilgrim chores, from washing laundry with a washboard to gathering eggs. For every chore they complete, they will receive one wooden penny, which can be exchanged for candy.

There will be a wide variety of food available, from fish and chicken strips to homemade pies. McGlasson thanked the many volunteers who make the Apple Festival possible.

She encourages people to engage with the Jersey County Historical Society year-round, but especially during the Apple Festival. She noted that their Genealogy and Research Center is open on weekends, and they’re always happy to help people research their families or learn more about the past.

“I tell you what, if you have relatives in Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene County, you need to come up and see us,” she said. “We have over 1,000 family files that include photographs, newspaper articles, all kinds of information. It’s a fascinating place to come and do some research.”

The Jersey County Historical Society also offers field trips and private tours for those who are interested.

McGlasson shared that she has been pleasantly surprised to learn about all the history that has happened in Jersey County, and she loves to share these lessons with community members. She hopes many people come out to the Apple Festival to learn more and engage with local history.

“I think one of the reasons I love history, especially Jersey County history, is because I grew up in Jersey County and I was absolutely convinced nothing interesting had ever happened in Jersey County. I knew that for a fact,” she laughed. “Once I got involved in the historical society, it was like, oh my goodness. It’s just fascinating.”

For more information about the Apple Festival, visit the official webpage. Check out the official Jersey County Historical Society website at JerseyCountyHistory.org to learn more.

