ST. CHARLES, MO. — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot by a St. Charles County Police officer on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, after a domestic disturbance call led to an armed confrontation on the front porch of a residence, authorities said.

At approximately 6:37 p.m. Friday, St. Charles County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress in the 600 block of Hickory Dale Drive. Officers arrived to find a man armed with a knife engaged in a physical altercation with a woman, both kneeling on the porch.

According to police, the officer drew his firearm and issued multiple commands for the man to drop the knife and for the woman to move inside for her safety. The man did not comply, broke free from the woman’s attempted restraint, stood up, and advanced toward the officer while still armed.

The officer retreated while continuing to order the man to drop the weapon. The subject ignored commands and maneuvered around barriers to close the distance. The officer then discharged his firearm, striking the man.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene immediately, and the officer provided aid with help from others present. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team, a multi-jurisdictional investigative unit, is actively investigating the shooting. Authorities have not released further details at this time.

