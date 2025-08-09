EDWARDSVILLE – For the 33rd year, the D.A.R.E. Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show will showcase an assortment of classic, unique and vintage vehicles at a free public event that supports the long-running Edwardsville Police Department school program.

The annual show is set for Sunday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Edwardsville High School Sports Complex, 6161 Center Grove Road, across from the main EHS campus. Visitor parking for 2025 will be available in the lots on the main EHS campus, where the show usually is staged. The visitor parking and show locations are reversed this year due to ongoing main campus construction, Officer Ryan Grimes said, noting there will be signage on site that day reminding visitors of the change.

“Just like for the past three decades, this year’s event is going to be an incredible display of hundreds of marvels of automotive excellence,” Grimes said. “You don’t have to be an auto expert to enjoy this terrific event, which helps us continue our educational outreach in the schools.” The D.A.R.E. show is the primary fundraiser for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) initiative, an educational program that has been offered in Edwardsville classrooms for more than 30 years.

Vehicles can be entered for display or competition; there are 56 classes represented, including competition classes for motorcycles. Previous D.A.R.E. shows have featured more than 450 vehicles for visitors to enjoy, and the officers organizing the event hope for similar numbers this year. Vehicle registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with class winners announced at 4 p.m. Fees for competition are $15 per vehicle, or $10 to display a vehicle but not compete. The first 350 entries for the show will receive dash plaques.

While the event is a big draw for auto fans, it offers something for everyone: Multiple food trucks, vintage bicycles, and a silent auction and raffles with unique items from area businesses up for grabs. Admission is free for spectators. A shuttle will be available to take visitors between the show site on the sports complex and the parking area on the EHS main campus. More information about the vehicle show and competition are available on the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/darecarshow, or the D.A.R.E. website, www.cityofedwardsville.com/dare.

