EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls had their second track and field meet in two days on Friday with the Collinsville Invitational and posted some solid performances, totaling 103.5 points, slightly off Alton. Alton was second with 104.5 points, while O’Fallon won the meet with 154 points.

Hazelwood East was fourth at 64, followed by Chatham Glenwood (63.5), Belleville West (59.5), Triad (59), Belleville East (53), the host Kahoks (33) and Columbia (six).

Edwardsville’s best finish was a first place in the 4 x 800 relay with a time of Victoria Vegher, Danielle Bohannon, Maddie Miller and Lori Cashdollar with a time of 9:37.95 for a meet record. The old mark was 9:37.96 set last season by the team.

Edwardsville girls track and field coach MiKala Thompkins said she changed up things with her lineup in the meet and was exceptionally pleased with the 4 x 800 relay for breaking the meet record. She also praised throwers Maloney and Chappel for their efforts.

“I think our girls are exactly on target for the season,” she said. “It is so exciting to see the girls work hard and it is so rewarding for them to achieve their goals. Some girls ran in events and completely different legs than they normally do. Our 100 hurdlers had a couple PRs, which was good. We rested some of our girls. We didn’t want them to do back to back meets two weeks in a row.”

Payton Flowers was second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:11.44, nipping Colleen Corkery (12:11.53).

Gabriella Romano was second in the pole vault, clearing 9-6.

Melissa Spencer placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:28.52.

The 4 x 400 team of Vegher, Haley Allard, Spencer and Honor Dimick placed third with a time of 4:20.96.

Rachel Schnoenecker was third in the 1,600 (5:37.61).

Savannah Maloney finished second in the discus (120-10) and Jessie Chappel was third (117-7). Chappel was fourth in the shot put (38-0).

Edwardsville’s girls compete in the Southwestern Conference Meet on Wednesday at Edwardsville.

Here's how Tiger and Redbird athletes placed on the day:

HIGH JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (5-4); Katie Mans, Alton, T-fifth (5-2); Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, eighth (4-6)

POLE VAULT: Gabby Romano, Edwardsville, second (9-6); Ty'Riss Holliday, Alton, fourth (8-6)

LONG JUMP: Cri'shonna Hickman, Alton, second (15-11); Daysha Lacey, Alton, fourth (15-2); Emmie Stanifer, Edwardsville, sixth (14-9.5); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, seventh (14-9.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (39-10); Sydnee Valentine, Edwardsville, sixth (29-5)

SHOT PUT: Chayvon Buckingham, Alton, second (38-8); Jewel Wagner, Alton, third (38-5.5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fourth (38-0); Emma Daech, Edwardsville, eighth (35-2)

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, second (120-10); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, third (117-7); Alexis James, Alton, fourth (117-2); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, 14th (83-8)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (9:37.95); Alton, sixth, 11:33.43

4X100 RELAY: Alton, fourth (51.14)

3,200 METERS: Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, second (12:11.44); Colleen Corkery, Edwardsville, third (12:11.53)

100 HURDLES: Daysha Lacey, Alton, fourth (12.98); Jeanea Epps, Alton, seventh (13.18); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 10th (13.41); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, 14th (13.82)

100 METERS: Daysha Lacey, Alton, fourth (12.98); Jeanea Epps, Alton, seventh (13.18); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 10th (13.41); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, 14th (13.82)

800 METERS: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, second (2:28.52); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, sixth (2:37.01); Teonsay Moss, Alton, 10th (2:45.39)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, fifth (1:49.08)

400 METERS: Elise Krone, Edwardsville, sixth (1:05.84); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, eighth (1:06.03)

300 HURDLES: Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (49.46); Honor Dimick, Edwardsville, fifth (50.43); Diarra Smith, Alton, sixth (51.54); Ayonna Clayton, Alton, 11th (54.49)

1,600 METERS: Rachel Schoenecker, Edwardsville, third (5:37.61); Katelynn Singh, Edwardsville, sixth (6:01.57)

200 METERS: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (25.45); Katie Mans, Alton, 10th (27.98); Alexis Jacobs, Edwardsville, 11th (28.23); India James, Edwardsville, 12th (28.37)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (4:20.96); Alton, seventh (4:27.43)

