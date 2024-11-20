This weekend offers a delightful array of events that cater to diverse interests, from festive holiday gatherings and creative workshops to live music performances and community celebrations, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all upcoming events, visit Riverbender Events.

Featured

30th Annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square is set to take place on Friday, November 22nd in Alton. This festive event, hosted by Alton Main Street, promises to usher in the holiday spirit with a variety of activities starting at 6:00pm with the arrival of Santa Claus. Attendees can enjoy caroling, cookies, and hot cocoa, culminating in the lighting of the beautiful tree at 6:45pm by Mayor David Goins. Families are encouraged to take photos with Santa and other holiday characters, while carols fill the air. Additionally, the Salvation Army will launch their red kettle Tree of Lights campaign. Guests are invited to bring non-perishable food donations to contribute to a giant "Castle of Cans" for the Salvation Army food pantry. For added convenience, free trolley transportation will be available between Lincoln-Douglas Square and the corner of 3rd & Belle Street from 5:30-7:30pm, making it easy to enjoy the holiday festivities and support local merchants.

The BuzzTones will perform live at Alton VFW Post 1308 on November 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. This event is open to the public and provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy an evening of great music and camaraderie. For more details, visit vfwpost1308.org!

Events on Nov. 22, 2024

Don't miss Edwardsville Pink Friday! at Seams For the Soul Boutique in Edwardsville on November 22, 2024, from 10 AM to 6 PM, a celebration supporting small businesses during the holiday season.

Come to Open House Holiday Sale at Hudson Jewelers in Edwardsville on November 22, 2024, and enjoy special sale prices from 10 AM to 4 PM while shopping for holiday gifts.

Join a special John Two-Hawks Meet & Greet Autograph Event at It's Raining Zen in Alton on November 22, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PM, where you can meet the artists and get your items signed.

Celebrate the season at the Body Restoration Salon & Spa Holiday Open House on November 22, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM, featuring exclusive discounts and seasonal cocktails.

Kick off the holiday festivities at the 2025 Holiday Event! at Maven Makeup in Jerseyville on November 22, 2024, from 4 PM to 6:30 PM, with promotions, giveaways, and cocktails.

Experience the magic of the season at Tree Lighting Open House at Honeybee Vintage in Alton on November 22, 2024, where you can shop for vintage decor and enjoy gourmet treats.

Join The Painting Bee for a fun evening at Holiday Lights Acrylic Painting at DJ's Pub & Grill in Jerseyville on November 22, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM, and create your own masterpiece.

Relax and enjoy the festive atmosphere at After Dark at Germania-Jerseyville on November 22, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM, featuring drink specials and live music.

Dine and unwind with live entertainment at Live Music with James Jones at 1818 Chophouse in Edwardsville on November 22, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Enhance your Magic: The Gathering skills at the Magic the Gathering Learn to Deck Build event hosted by Heroic Adventures in Edwardsville on November 22, 2024, starting at 6:30 PM.

Events on Nov. 23, 2024

Join the Greater St. James Baptist Church for their “Day of Giving” Drive-Thru on November 23, 2024, where they will be blessing families in the Alton community with food supplies for Thanksgiving, starting at 9 AM until supplies run out.

Don't miss the Ss. Peter & Paul 25th Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton, IL, on November 23, 2024, from 9 AM to 6 PM, featuring large basket raffles, a silent auction, and plenty of holiday cheer!

Kick off your holiday shopping at the Wade Family Farm Christmas Open House on November 23, 2024, where you can shop local vendors and enjoy lunch from Pig on a Wing food truck.

Participate in the Thanksgiving spirit with the ShalomHarvest food distribution at Tabernacle MB Church on November 23, 2024, during their drive-through event.

Join Roberts Motors for a life-saving Mobile Blood Drive on November 23, 2024, from 10 AM to 1 PM in Alton, IL, and help make a difference in your community.

Bring the family for a day of fun at the Munch & Read Launch Party at 1AG Church on November 23, 2024, featuring games, activities, and book sales from 10 AM to 1 PM in Jerseyville.

Join the Lego Family Build Day at Wood River Public Library on November 23, 2024, from 1:00-4:00 PM, where families can create and display their Lego masterpieces.

Shop local at the Harvest Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company on November 23, 2024, where you can find unique food, decor, and home goods just in time for Thanksgiving.

Experience the magic of winter at the Gateway Arch Park Foundation's 9th Annual Winterfest on November 23, 2024, featuring ice skating, s’mores, and more from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Saint Louis.

Join the empowering Women in Entrepreneurship event hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on November 23, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM at Edwardsville Public Library.

Bring your scouts to Scout Day at the YMCA on November 23, 2024, from 1 PM to 5 PM in Edwardsville, IL, for a fun-filled day of activities.

Experience a unique musical event at An Afternoon of Shape Note Singing on November 23, 2024, from 1 PM to 3 PM at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House in Edwardsville.

Participate in the Fall Craft Series at the Niedringhaus Building on November 23, 2024, from 2 PM to 3:30 PM, and create your own DIY Bath Soak.

Enjoy live music with Lanny & Julie LIVE at Foundry Public House on November 23, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM as you relax with friends.

Catch the Live Music - Jason McAtee Trio on November 23, 2024, at 300 W Main St in Grafton for an enjoyable evening.

Don't miss the Thanks, It's Vintage Market: Volume III in Alton on November 23, 2024, featuring vintage shopping, live music, and a fun evening atmosphere.

Support a great cause at the 10th Annual Robert Sean Hilligoss Memorial for Toys for Tots at Alton VFW Hall on November 23, 2024, with live music, food, and a silent auction.

Join the community for a fun Cornhole Tournament at VFW Post 2859 in Wood River on November 23, 2024, starting at 5:30 PM, with cash prizes for the winners!

Support shelter animals at Corks and Collars: An Uncorked Event on November 23, 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM at Edison's in Edwardsville.

Enjoy a lively performance by The New Prairie Drifters at Stagger Inn Again on November 23, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM for great music and vibes.

Get ready for an electrifying night with Strangers Live at Big Daddy's Edwardsville on November 23, 2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM!

Don’t miss the Annual Thanksgiving Talent Show at First Fruits MBTC on November 23, 2024, starting at 7 PM, featuring heartfelt performances from staff and residents.

Join the fun at Almost Famous LIVE at Argosy on November 23, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM for a night of rock and dance in Alton.

Experience the elegance of Broadway at the “BEST OF THE BEST” BROADWAY CONCERT on November 23, 2024, at Alton Little Theater, featuring an exclusive evening of hits.

Kick off your evening with great music as Flip The Frog Live returns to Refinery Bar & Grill on November 23, 2024, from 8 PM to 12 AM.

Rock out with Plastic Kings Live at The Pump House Bar & Grill on November 23, 2024, starting at 9 PM for an unforgettable night of music!

Events on Nov. 24, 2024

Join Restoring Hope Church of God for a heartwarming Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 24, 2024, starting at 11 AM at 1332 Miland Street, Wood River, IL. Celebrate the season by offering gratitude to our Heavenly Father for His blessings, and enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal after the service!

Get festive with your furry friend at Holiday Pet Photos with the Grinch! at Four Muddy Paws in Edwardsville on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 12 PM to 3 PM. A $10 donation will secure a fun photo with the Grinch, benefitting abandoned animals in our community.

Create cherished holiday memories at Christmas Minis at Tangled Tinsel on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 12 PM to 5 PM at Tangled Tinsel Christmas Tree Farm & Gift Shoppe in Alton, IL. For just $50, enjoy a 15-minute photo shoot capturing your family's festive spirit!

Relax and rejuvenate with a unique experience at Holiday Twist and Release Yoga at River Bend Yoga on Sunday, November 24th. Join Shelly for a practice that helps improve spinal health and ease stress, all while wearing your festive holiday attire!

Don't miss the opportunity to see Steel Magnolias (the play) presented by Civic Memorial High School Drama Club at Lewis & Clark Community College on Sunday, November 24, 2024. This performance will showcase the students' talents in a new venue!

Join the fun at the Grafton Legion Fall Paddle Auction on Sunday, November 24, 2024, with doors opening at noon and the auction starting at 2 PM. Enjoy food, desserts, and the chance to bid on items donated by local businesses!

Experience a night of Broadway hits at the \"BEST OF THE BEST\" BROADWAY CONCERT on November 24, 2024, at Alton Little Theater. Enjoy an elegant evening with hors d'oeuvres and champagne while celebrating 20 years of Broadway's biggest hits!

Enjoy live music during an afternoon of nostalgia with An afternoon of the Big Band sounds of yesteryear by The Diz Strohman Big Band at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Tickets are only $8 per person or $15 per couple!

Join the Diz Strohman Big Band for a lively performance at Diz Strohman Big Band Live at American Legion Post 199 on November 24, 2024, at 3 PM. Experience classic swing music in a welcoming atmosphere suitable for all ages!

Wrap up your weekend with great music at Dave Horton Country at Big Daddy's on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy an afternoon of live country music, delicious food, and drink specials!

Join Array Saint Louis for an unforgettable night at Array St. Louis LIVE at Fast Eddie's on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM. Experience great food, drinks, and incredible live music at this iconic Alton hotspot!

