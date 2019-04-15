EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville postponed its annual Egg Drop event on Sunday, April 14, and it will now be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

The Egg Drop was supposed to take place Sunday but was postponed because of weather concerns. At the annual event, 30,000 eggs are dropped from a helicopter for kids to hunt for. Also included at the free event are inflatables for the kids to enjoy as well as food trucks.

The official Egg Drop will now take place at noon, Saturday, April 20. Festivities start at 11 a.m., early arrival is recommended, as large crowds are expected. Attendees must register inside before the egg hunt so kids can be sorted into divisions by age.

Metro Community Church is located at 3551 Ridge View Road in Edwardsville.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

