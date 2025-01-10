ALTON - Three women from Alton have been charged with mob action after allegedly battering a customer and staff at a bar in downtown Alton.

The following individuals, each from Alton, face a Class 4 felony count of mob action: Precious N. Steward, 27 Thelma D. E. Jordan, 35 Honesty A. Butler, 25

Article continues after sponsor message

Charging documents filed against all three individuals on Jan. 8, 2025 state that on Nov. 16, 2024, the three acted together to batter “a female customer and bar staff” at The Firehouse bar in Alton.

The Alton Police Department presented separate but related cases against all three individuals, who were each granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: