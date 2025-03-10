ALTON – Residents of Fairview Heights, East St. Louis, and St. Louis are the latest to be charged with forgery at Schwegel’s Market in Alton.

The following individuals were charged in separate but similar cases filed on March 6, 2025. Each face a Class 3 felony count of forgery:

  1. Grayland Miner, 38, of East. St. Louis

  2. Tyran L. Hall, 31, of Fairview Heights

  3. Jasarae L. Mull, 24, of St. Louis

On Dec. 14, 2024, Miner allegedly delivered a fraudulent check of $961.80 to the Schwegel’s Market. The check was purportedly made out to Miner by Jack in the Box, and was dated the day prior on Dec. 13, 2024.

On Dec. 15, 2024, Hall delivered a fraudulent check to Schwegel’s, purportedly made out to him by Jack in the Box in the amount of $898.05. That check was also dated Dec. 13, 2024.

Also on Dec. 15, Mull delivered a fraudulent check of $729.74 to the market, purportedly made out to her by Subway Restaurant Group and dated Dec. 14, 2024.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against all three individuals, and each were granted pretrial release from custody.

These mark the seventh, eighth, and ninth such cases of forgery at Schwegel’s since 2023, with past cases detailed in our previous coverage on Riverbender.com.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

