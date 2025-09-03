ALTON – Three men from Missouri face felony charges after allegedly teaming up to threaten Alton residents while displaying a firearm and an “air rifle.”

Mikevion D. Thompson, 24, Kayone E. Thompson, 18, and Jaden L. Davis, 18, each of Wentzville, Mo., were charged on Aug. 29, 2025 with Class 4 felony counts of mob action.

All three individuals allegedly acted together in approaching a residence in the 400 block of Thumper Court in Alton, threatening the occupants, and displaying firearms in a threatening manner on Aug. 7, 2025. Charging documents state each individual was “thereby part of a group engaged in physical aggression reasonably capable of inspiring fear of injury or harm.”

Kayone was additionally charged with two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons. He was reportedly in illegal possession of a semi-automatic handgun as a person under 21 years of age while engaged in a criminal offense involving the use or threat of violence against the victim.

Davis additionally faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault for allegedly displaying an “air rifle” or any device “designed to be substantially similar in appearance to a firearm” in a threatening manner.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against all three individuals, each of whom were remanded to jail for their initial appearances in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

