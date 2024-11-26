GRANITE CITY - Three individuals from Granite City were charged recently in separate but related cases of mob action.

The following individuals were each charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony: Christopher W. Jones, 42, Heather R. Jones, 41, and Heather R. Blake, 31. All three reside in Granite City, with both Joneses sharing an address.

Christopher was additionally charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Oct. 28, 2024, Christopher allegedly caused “great bodily harm” to a victim by striking them in the head and face with a closed fist. The victim in this case reportedly sustained a “severe laceration to the head” and suffered a concussion.

Court documents state all three individuals were “acting together” in striking the victim, resulting in the mob action charges against each of them.

The Granite City Police Department presented the cases against all three individuals, who have each been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: