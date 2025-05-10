ALTON – Three Alton residents face charges of domestic battery and more in a series of separate criminal cases.

Scottie D. Sinks, 38, of Alton, was charged on April 28, 2025 with two Class 3 felony counts of aggravated battery and Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, violation of an Order of Protection, and criminal damage to property.

On April 27, 2025, Sinks allegedly bit one victim’s arm, causing a laceration, and struck another victim with a shoe; he is also accused of throwing the latter victim to the ground, causing abrasions. He was also charged for being present at an address he was prohibited from under an Order of Protection, where he reportedly damaged electronics and a motor vehicle mirror.

The case against Sinks was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

Phillip M. Schuyler, 39, of Alton, was charged on May 1, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On April 30, 2025, Schuyler allegedly strangled a household or family member and struck them “about the face with a TV remote,” according to court documents.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Schuyler, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

Shawn A. Sherwood, 31, also of Alton, was charged on April 30, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of domestic battery, his second or subsequent such offense.

On April 29, Sherwood allegedly forcibly placed his hands on the neck of a household or family member, causing pain. Charging documents note he had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a Madison County case from 2018.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Sherwood has multiple prior pending charges involving the same victim and was previously ordered to have no contact with the victim after being granted pretrial release with additional conditions in a previous case.

Sherwood’s case was also presented by the Alton Police Department, and he currently remains in custody in the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

