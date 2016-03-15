JERSEYVILLE - 2nd Time Around Consignment Shop along with the Jersey County Business Associations Small Business Committee have teamed up to host the 2nd Annual Community Wide Yard Sale.

This Community wide rain or shine event will take place on Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th. All businesses and residents are encouraged to participate as sellers or buyers.

If you would like to participate as a seller, An Early Bird Registration fee of $8 is due if you register between the dates of March 18th-24th, after which the cost of registration will increase to $10 on March 25th. The absolute and final deadline to register your sale is March 30th.

A full map and list of participating businesses and residents will be available April 5th for a fee of $1. They can be picked up at 2nd Time Around Consignment shop or the JCBA office.

2nd Time Around owner Angie Elliot said, “Last year was my first year and I had over 60 people registered. I am confident that extending this to our business community will increase sales for the weekend and give the community something exciting to look forward to.”

If you should have any questions regarding this exciting event, please call Molly at the JCBA Office at 639-5222 or Angie at 2nd Time Around at 639-7253.





