EDWARDSVILLE - Sydney Strauss is only in the second grade, but she often goes out of her way to lift others up. She already knows how important it is to be kind.

For her kindness, Sydney Strauss is a Student of the Month for Glen Carbon Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Strauss’s teacher noted that she “models great behavior, empathy and patience.” Whenever she notices a classmate who seems down, she will leave a note or a drawing for them as a pick-me-up. Absent students often return to her notes, which make them feel better.

“I like to leave notes because I want to be kind and support them,” Strauss said. “It makes me feel good when others feel happy.”

At school, Strauss loves math class because it is challenging and she enjoys challenges. She also liked learning “a lot about apples” in science class. Her favorite part about going to school is being with her friends, of which she has many.

She cheers for the Little Tigers cheer team and spends a lot of time with her family, and she said this makes her happy. She loves playing with her friends and loved ones.

Strauss isn’t positive what she wants to do when she grows up, but she has plenty of time to decide. With her positive attitude, strong work ethic and passion for helping others, she is sure to succeed at whatever she sets her mind to.

Congratulations to Sydney for this recognition from Glen Carbon Elementary School and ECUSD7!

