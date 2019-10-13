ALTON - The 2nd Annual ‘Givin’ It All For Guts’ 5K Margarita Run at the Alton Amphitheater brought out a crowd of runners in support of Crohn’s Disease research along with other related illnesses.

“We are a non-profit organization for Crohn's Disease and related illnesses. Thank you to everyone who came out to the Margarita Run and everyone who supports us year-round. We are so grateful for all of the support for our organization. The funds we raise go not only to research but to help those in need who are struggling with Crohn’s Disease. I’d also like to thank all of the vendors out here today as well as our sponsors,” said Leah Watson, Vice President of Givin’ It All For Guts, before the run.

The 5K run started and ended at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater in Alton with participants running along the Madison County Transit Trail. Givin’ It All For Guts has been hosting 5K runs for their cause since 2013, but in 2018 moved the event to be held in Alton. The Margarita Run is unique in the fact that participates are served margaritas, chips, and salsa after completing the run. A fun addition that seemed to motivate some individuals during the 5K.

Proceeds raised at the event went straight to supporting the research of Crohn’s Disease and Colitis. After the run, Dr. Ciorba spoke about Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and progress in research and finding cures. Dr. Ciorba, of Washington University, has worked alongside Givin’ It All For Guts for many years, as his own career and research aligns with their mission.

Givin’ It All For Guts is a non-profit organization based out of Bethalto, Illinois. Their mission is to raise awareness and funds for Crohn's Disease, Colitis, and other IBD illness. Through the organization, they support individuals suffering from these illnesses. Givin’ It All For Guts had a tight-knit group of individuals passionate about the cause and hosting these events to raise funds and awareness. Members of the organization include Angela Richards, Leah Watson, Ashleigh Schroeder, Jennifer Gowin, Paige Kopsie, Jessica Phelan, and Lisa Loftus. For more information on Givin’ It All For Guts check out their website https://givinitallforguts.org or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/givinitallforguts

