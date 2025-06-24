EDWARDSVILLE — A fatal crash at the intersection of Troy Road and Goshen Road claimed the life of a Glen Carbon man Monday evening, June 23, 2025, Edwardsville Police said Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025.

The Edwardsville Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on June 23, 2025.

The Edwardsville Police released information Tuesday morning and said after a preliminary investigation that a 2014 silver Ford Focus, driven by a 26-year-old Edwardsville man, was turning left from Center Grove Road onto Troy Road and struck a 2015 black Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle traveling westbound through the intersection.

The motorcycle’s sole rider, a 29-year-old male from Glen Carbon, was pronounced dead at the scene by staff from the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Illinois State Police were contacted to conduct the technical crash reconstruction, while the Edwardsville Police Department continues the overall investigation.

Authorities have not released additional details, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Lask at (618) 656-2131.

