2.8-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Friday Night In Murphy, Mo.
MURPHY, MO. - The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday night a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Murphy, Mo., west of Fenton, Mo., around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Several near the Murphy, Mo., region reported they felt the earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported it as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake but changed it after 6 p.m. to a 2.8.
The St. Louis Fire Department and St. Louis County Emergency Management Agency said there were no reports of injuries as a result of the recorded earthquake.
St. Louis County said there were a large number of emergency calls directly after the earthquake.
So far, there are no immediate reports of damage.
