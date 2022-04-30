MURPHY, MO. - The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday night a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Murphy, Mo., west of Fenton, Mo., around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Several near the Murphy, Mo., region reported they felt the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported it as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake but changed it after 6 p.m. to a 2.8.

The St. Louis Fire Department and St. Louis County Emergency Management Agency said there were no reports of injuries as a result of the recorded earthquake.

St. Louis County said there were a large number of emergency calls directly after the earthquake.

So far, there are no immediate reports of damage.

