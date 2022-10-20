ALTON - The Alton Boys & Girls Club has been innovative for years with fundraisers under Executive Director Al Womack. The fundraisers help the organization in its mission to assist area at-risk youth. One of the most creative and successful fund-raiser events is the annual Tennies & Ties Dinner, scheduled this time for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

“This is our fourth Tennies and Ties Dinner," Womack said. “It is our largest fundraiser each year.

“We haven’t had a Tennies and Ties event since 2020 when the COVID-19 Pandemic hit," Womack said. "Things have started settling down and become more relaxed, so why not throw on some tennis shoes and ties and support the Alton Boys & Girls Club? We try to give people a feel for the boys and girls who take part in our club at the dinner. Women can wear ties, or can wear a dress, although we encourage ties.”

“This is also a great socializing and networking opportunity. We will provide some awards and recognize some companies who were instrumental in helping us during the pandemic. It is a short event, full of fun and energy to celebrate 25 years of the Alton Boys & Girls Club.”

Womack has been the director of the Alton Boys & Girls Club since it was founded and is widely recognized for his community service work across the Alton area with the younger generation. He has helped many build solid futures with the examples they discovered at the Alton Boys & Girls Club.

“This not a typical dinner,” he said. “We will have some food stations and of course, the evening begins with an hour to mingle and network,” he said. “It seems like time flies. It is hard to believe we have had the club for 25 years. This is a good chance to celebrate that anniversary with the community.”

The cost of the dinner is $50. To purchase tickets click here.

Here are full details about the event:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

A celebration of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and its 25 years of providing Hope & Opportunity to the youth in our community. This event will take place at Lewis & Clark Community College in The Commons beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsorship Levels

$5,000 Anniversary

$2,500 Champion

$1,500 Advocate for Kids

$1,000 Hope for Kids

$500 Care for Kids

$250 Opportunity for Kids

To become a sponsor fill out the registration form below or for more information contact Al Womack at(618) 462-6249 or email awomackbgcalton@aol.com.

