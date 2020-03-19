22nd Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast Canceled
March 19, 2020 9:23 AM
Collinsville, Illinois — The 22nd Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast scheduled for May 4th at the Gateway Center in Collinsville has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers urge all Americans to pray for the sick and for the health of our nation and its leaders.
Next year's prayer breakfast is scheduled for May 3, 2021. Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of MyPillow, will be the keynote speaker.
