22nd Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast Canceled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Next year's prayer breakfast is scheduled for May 3, 2021. Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of MyPillow, will be the keynote speaker. Article continues after sponsor message — The 22nd Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast scheduled for May 4th at the Gateway Center in Collinsville has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers urge all Americans to pray for the sick and for the health of our nation and its leaders. Collinsville, Illinois Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending