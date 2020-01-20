A 21-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle car crash at 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, January 18th on Route 127 one mile South of Mt. Glen Road in Union County.

The 21-year-old driver was Taylor C. Tomazzoli, of Cobden, IL.

The Illinois State Police District 22 and the Union County Sheriff's Department responded to single vehicle crash on Route 127 approximately 1 mile south of Mt. Glen Road. The grey, 2011 Buick sedan exited the roadway to the left, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree, overturned several times, and caught on fire. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Tomazzoli, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.

