ST. LOUIS – With the escalating local demand for food-related resources, the United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) 211 team and Volunteer Center, alongside our dedicated partners, are unwavering in our commitment to delivering vital support and resources to neighbors in need. Together, we are taking proactive measures to ensure that assistance is readily available to those who need it most.

United Way’s 211 is here to help through the uncertain times ahead. We are here to support those affected by natural disaster, government impacts, and beyond who need to connect to vital food resources and more with the help of our safety net agencies and 211 partners.

Resources and Ways to Assist

Need help? Call 211 or visit 211helps.org to connect with resources in your area or search our online database.

Call 211 or visit to connect with resources in your area or search our online database. Want to help others? Sign up to volunteer at stlvolunteer.org/foodinsecurity .

Sign up to volunteer at . Looking for live food distribution events? Call 211 for the latest local information.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org .

