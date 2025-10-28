RED BUD - The Marquette girls volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the 2A Red Bud Regional with a 2-0 victory over East Alton-Wood River on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. The quarterfinal match, held in Red Bud, ended with set scores of 25-7 and 25-16.

Marquette improved its season record to 20-15, marking the first time the team has reached 20 wins since the 2022 season, when it finished 21-14.

Key contributors for Marquette included Karly Davenport, who tallied 20 service points with three aces on 23 serves and added six digs. Reese Bechtold and Ella Tesson each recorded seven kills, with Tesson also contributing one block and 10 digs.

Mia Moore added five kills and six digs, while Alex Stephan had nine receptions and five digs. Brooke Keller led with 15 assists and five digs, and Ari Davenport contributed eight assists and five service points. Kaylin St. Peters also made an impact with three kills and one block.

Marquette Catholic is scheduled to face Red Bud in the regional semifinal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Red Bud.

