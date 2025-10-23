EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department is proud to announce it has been awarded a federal fiscal year 2026 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant. Funded by federal highway safety dollars through the Illinois Department of Transportation, the grant will support increased traffic safety enforcement efforts aimed at saving lives and reducing crashes.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to step up enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding, and other traffic safety laws. One of our many priorities is the safety of everyone on our roadways.” said Lt. Matt Senci.

The STEP grant year runs from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. During this time, the Edwardsville Police Department will conduct additional enforcement operations, particularly during high-risk periods.

These operations will focus on dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals, and seat belt violations. Key statewide campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will be emphasized during some of the deadliest times of the year to raise awareness and encourage safer driving habits. These high-visibility efforts are part of our ongoing mission to keep Illinois roads safe for all.

