TROY - Women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals across the region are invited to mark their calendars for the highly anticipated 2025 Women's Conference, themed "See The Signs... Be The Change." This empowering event, set to take place on Wednesday, November 5, at The Outlet Event Center at Edison’s Entertainment Complex. The day will be filled with a full day of insightful discussions, practical workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to inspire growth, foster leadership, and champion well-being.

The conference will kick off at 7:15 AM with registration, breakfast, and networking, leading into an impactful opening remarks session. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with a diverse lineup of expert speakers and panelists, addressing critical topics relevant to today's evolving professional landscape.

Key highlights of the 2025 Women's Conference include:

Empowering Leadership: Tracy Bianco of Tracy Bianco Coaching & Consulting will present "Lead Yourself First: 5 Questions to Take You from Settling to Succeeding (on Your Own Terms)," offering actionable strategies for personal and professional advancement.

Building Strong Cultures: Wendy Symer of WLS Consulting will lead a session on "Building Culture for Success and Succession," focusing on cultivating environments that drive long term organizational success.

Breaking Imposter Syndrome: Jeff Koziatek from Core Authenticity will tackle "Breaking Imposter Syndrome," providing attendees with tools to overcome self-doubt and embrace their authentic leadership.

The Power of Self-Awareness: Lisa Phillipson of Positively Speaking with Lisa will delve into "The Power of Self Awareness," emphasizing its role in guiding, inspiring, and connecting effectively.

Strategizing for Well-being: Alyssa Loman of Empowered Pathways LLC will guide participants in "Strategizing for Self-Care," offering a 5-step guideline for personalized selfcare plans.

Navigating Change & Action: Jennifer Ellis from Counselors Associates will present "From Awareness to Action: Understanding the signs and creating a life you need," providing therapeutic insights and practical tools for personal transformation.

AI for Everyone: Emily Gretak of TMSM COC will demystify artificial intelligence in her session, "What You Can Do With AI," showcasing practical ways AI can enhance everyday tasks and boost productivity for non-tech experts.

A dynamic "Panel of Experts: Rising Strong: Women Redefining Success in Business" will feature accomplished professionals including Angie Lange (Express Employment Professionals), Brooke Andrews (Madison County Employment and Training), Breck Newman (Hire Level, Inc.), and Dr. Samantha Happold (Happy Family Chiropractic). This panel will offer diverse perspectives on navigating challenges and achieving success.

The conference also includes dedicated networking sessions, a delicious lunch, and a dessert break, providing ample opportunities for attendees to connect, share insights, and build valuable relationships.

"We are thrilled to bring together such an exceptional group of speakers and panelists for the 2025 Women's Conference," says Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce "This year's theme, 'See The Signs... Be The Change,' truly encapsulates our commitment to empowering women to recognize opportunities for growth and take decisive action in their lives and careers. We believe every attendee will leave feeling inspired, equipped, and connected."

Tickets for the 2025 Women's Conference are available now at: https://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/ Space is limited.

For more information, contact the Chamber office at 618-667-8769.

