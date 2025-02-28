ALTON - Tanjela Johnson is passionate about helping others.

Johnson, one of the YWCA’s ten 2025 Women of Distinction, will be honored at the Y’s annual gala for her commitment to the community. She serves as the president of Alton’s chapter of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), and she works with several other nonprofits in the community to promote voting and help people get their needs met.

“When we talk about racism, empowerment, peace, justice, those are things that really have always resonated with me,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been one to make sure that people feel like they just have a peaceful day and a peaceful environment. We are in a society where racism is just still very, very active. And a lot of times when we think about racism, we think about just the hate side of it, but a lot of it is just not being educated or not knowing each other. So being part of all of these different entities, it allows me to get to know people that I wouldn’t necessarily see at church or at school or in my sorority.”

In addition to her position with the NCNW, Johnson volunteers with the local Habitat for Humanity district and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is also active in her church, New Sunny Mount Missionary Baptist Church.

Through these organizations, Johnson does “just a little bit of everything.” She prepares meals for individuals experiencing homelessness and helps them make voting plans so they can vote in local elections. Her church helps low-income families by providing food, hygiene products, clothing items and other assistance. The NCNW prioritizes voter education and social action, and they sponsor many events to promote voter participation and community service.

Article continues after sponsor message

Johnson noted that her mother, Anne Johnson — who is also honored as a YWCA 2025 Woman of Distinction — inspired her to get involved from a young age. Anne is a longtime member of NCNW, and Johnson often attended meetings with her and eventually “just followed in her footsteps.”

When possible, Johnson prioritizes rest by taking one day out of the week to completely reset. She noted the importance of taking care of oneself, but also the need to give back.

Johnson said that the recognition from the YWCA is “an honor,” especially because the Y’s mission resonates with her work to eliminate racism and empower women. She is proud of the work she does and plans to continue helping others through her volunteerism.

She has powerful advice for community members who want to get involved in an organization or participate in community service. She encourages people to think about their passions and find an organization that aligns with that. Just like Johnson’s work comes from a place of passion, she believes everyone can find their way to make the world a better place.

“We always have something to give. Everybody has a gift to give. Everybody’s gifts are going to look different,” she explained. “Just find your place. You might have your place at work, but also in the community, there’s always something you can do. Look for something you enjoy doing so it doesn’t feel like work.”

This is the second in a series of articles about the ten 2025 Women of Distinction. For more information about the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala, visit the official YWCA Facebook page.

More like this: