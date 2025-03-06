ALTON - Kim Hunt had people who advocated for her, and it’s her goal in life to repay the favor.

Hunt, one of the YWCA’s ten 2025 Women of Distinction, will be honored at the Y’s annual gala for her commitment to the community. She serves as the founder of the nonprofit Saving Black Minds, and she aims to support kids and families through back-to-school and women’s empowerment initiatives.

“Growing up, I had an absolutely amazing village. Part of my goal in life is to provide that village to children who might not have had that same opportunity,” she shared. “I am a supporter. That’s really my call in life, to support people. How that pans out depends on the scenario and depends on what’s needed.”

Hunt started Saving Black Minds in 2015, and the organization is “not about the color of the skin, but about the condition of the mind.” They work in the Greater St. Louis area to provide opportunities for local kids.

Their “Off 2 a Great Start” program helps families get the uniforms and hygiene products they need for a successful back-to-school period. Hunt is also a big advocate for the “It’s a Queen Thing” mentoring program for teen girls.

Article continues after sponsor message

She noted that Saving Black Minds operates solely on donations, and she is proud of how the organization has grown in the past ten years. She encourages people to visit the official Saving Black Minds website to learn more about their work and contribute if possible.

“We’re looking to expand our programming always, depending on what the needs of the community are,” she added. “I just believe that we can say we want to offer our children a brighter future, but my goal is to try to actually bring some of that light for them.”

Hunt noted that one of her employees nominated her for the Women of Distinction honor, and she is “absolutely humbled” by the recognition. She expressed appreciation for her parents and grandparents, who taught her the value of service at a young age through her church.

For others who want to start volunteering or participating in community service, she encourages them to think about their network and notice where the needs are in their communities. She suggests finding what you care about and helping from that place of passion.

“If each one reaches one and teaches one, we change the world,” she added. “That’s my goal. One little person at a time.”

This is the eighth in a series of articles about the ten 2025 Women of Distinction. For more information about the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala, visit the official YWCA Facebook page.

More like this: