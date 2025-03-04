ALTON - Anne Johnson works from a place of passion.

Johnson, one of the YWCA’s ten 2025 Women of Distinction, will be honored at the Y’s annual gala for her commitment to the community. Johnson is a retired teacher who taught math in the Alton Community Unit School District #11 for 31 years. Now, she spends her time volunteering and helping to make the community a better place.

“After retirement, I knew that there was something I needed to be doing,” she said. “I felt like helping anyone that I can, so I started volunteering.”



Johnson volunteers at St. Anthony’s Hospital three days a week. She also helps at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Collinsville and serves as a foster grandparent. At her church, Tabernacle Baptist Church, she works as an usher and volunteers for several church projects.

As a former teacher, Johnson understands the value of education. She offers free tutoring out of her home and at Hayner Library.

Community service is a family affair for Johnson. Her daughter Tanjela Johnson is also honored as a Woman of Distinction this year. Johnson credits her father for teaching her the importance of hard work and helping others.

“My father was always a hard worker,” she said. “He believed in whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability. Make sure you are always on time. Make sure that you humble yourself when doing anything, and also, whatever you do, make sure you put God first.”

When she is not busy volunteering, Johnson enjoys reading and spending time with her loved ones. She encourages everyone to get involved in community service because she recognizes how important it is to help other people. Her volunteerism comes from a place of passion and an urge to serve.

She suggests that anyone who wants to know more about community service can start by simply calling a nonprofit and asking where they need help. For example, Johnson always rings bells for The Salvation Army during the winter season. She encourages people to call the organization and offer their skills where needed.

She added that the Women of Distinction recognition is powerful, and she is proud to be counted among the other local women who do so much for the community.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of such wonderful women that are all about volunteering and not about themselves,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of women that love to do volunteer work, love helping each other, and always trying to make the world a better place to live.”

This is the sixth in a series of articles about the ten 2025 Women of Distinction. For more information about the YWCA’s Women of Distinction Gala, visit the official YWCA Facebook page.

