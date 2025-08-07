SPRINGFIELD, IL – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the 2025 Butter Cow in the Dairy Building today. Inspired by this year’s fair theme of “Adventure Awaits,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation captures the spirit of the fair through the eyes of an adventurer.

While the Butter Cow is the undisputed star of the show, the cow has a delightful companion – an adventurer seeking hidden treasures across the fairgrounds. As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden between the two displays to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk. Pratt was joined this year by her husband and twin daughters, Hannah and Grace, 21.

“My daughters would always find heart-shaped rocks and hidden treasures in everyday life, and that is what this year’s sculpture is all about,” said Sarah Pratt, Illinois State Fair butter cow sculptor. “With our additional sculpture located across from the dairy cow, you will see a treasure chest overflowing with dairy products and a dog digging beside it.”

“Every summer, the butter cow reminds us of what makes the Illinois State Fair so special—a celebration rooted in tradition, family, and fun,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This year’s design captures the excitement of the fair and the adventure that awaits visitors from around the world.”

“For generations, families have made the butter cow a must-see stop during their visit to the fair because it isn’t just a sculpture—it’s a state fair icon. We celebrate her unveiling as a kickoff to another great fair,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

“Illinois dairy farmers are honored to continue the tradition of the beloved butter cow at the Illinois State Fair,” said Kendra Anderson, Midwest Dairy’s Farmer Relations Manager. “We invite fairgoers to stop by the Dairy Building to see the sculpture, relax in our 'Cozy Cow Lounge,' and enjoy a sweet treat like ice cream or a cream puff.”

The sculpture will be on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair.

The 2025 Illinois State Fair runs from August 7 through August 17 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.

