SPRINGFIELD, IL – In an effort to forge relationships and increase export sales of agricultural products, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host 21 international buyers from six different countries as part of a four-day tour.

Buyers from Peru, Colombia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Mexico, and Dominican Republic will visit Illinois facilities August 25-28.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Illinois Grain Tour offers a unique opportunity for visitors from around the world to meet Illinois farmers, producers, and retailers face-to-face,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Illinois is the top producer of soybeans and second in corn. Nearly half of that production – billions of dollars annually – is sold internationally. At a time when global tensions are high and the impact of tariffs remains to be seen, building these mutually beneficial relationships is more important than ever.”

The 2024 Illinois Grain Tour had projected sales of $159 million.

Representatives from IDOA will accompany participants for the duration of the four-day tour which includes stops at:

Melvin Price Locks & Dam

GSI

Seifert Farms

Clarkson Grain

Farm Progress Show

Illinois Soybean Association

Marquis Energy

Syngenta Research & Development Center

AgResource Company

Seedburo Equipment Company

Delong Company

All participants of the Illinois Grain Tour are required to pay their own airfare as well as a participation fee prior to joining the tour.

More like this: