2025 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES (NOTES): All kickoff times are Central Daylight Time, Home Games IN ALL CAPS BOLD) ROXANA SHELLS Fri Aug 29 --- JERSEY --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Red Bud --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Civic Memorial --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- COLUMBIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Salem --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Freeburg --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- BREESE CENTRAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER --- 7 p.m. Fri. Oct 24 --- at Marquette Catholic --- 7 p.m. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER OILERS Fri Aug 29 --- at Chester --- 7 p.m. Fri. Sep 5 --- CIVIC MEMORIAL --- 7 p.m. Sat Sep 13 --- at Marquette Catholic --- 11 a.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Salem --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- BREESE CENTRAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Columbia --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- FREEBURG ---7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 ---at Roxana --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- DUPO --- 7 p.m. CIVIC MEMORIAL EAGLES Fri Aug 29 --- at Newton --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at East Alton-Wood River --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- ROXANA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Triad --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Waterloo --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- HIGHLAND --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- MASCOUTAH --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Jersey --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- TAYLORVILLE --- 7 p.m. HIGHLAND BULLDOGS Fri Aug 29 --- at Jacksonville --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- ST. LOUIS GATEWAY TECH --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- JERSEY --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Triad --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Civic Memorial --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- WATERLOO --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Mascoutah --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- ALTON --- 7 p.m. JERSEY PANTHERS Fri Aug 29 --- at Roxana --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Freeburg --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- HARRISBURG --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Highland --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- MASCOUTAH --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- WATERLOO --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Triad --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- CIVIC MEMORIAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- COLUMBIA --- 7 p.m. TRIAD KNIGHTS Fri Aug 29 --- O'FALLON --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Washington --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Alton --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- CIVIC MEMORIAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- HIGHLAND ---- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Mascoutah --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- JERSEY --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Waterloo --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Collinsville --- 7 p.m. CARLINVILLE CAVALIERS Fri Aug 29 --- VANDALIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Gillespie --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- GREENVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Staunton --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- VIRDEN NORTH MAC 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Litchfield --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Piasa Southwestern --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- HILLSBORO --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Pana --- 7 p.m. PIASA SOUTHWESTERN PIASA BIRDS Fri Aug 29 --- STAUNTON --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Pana --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- VIRDEN NORTH MAC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- at Vandalia --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- LITCHFIELD --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Gillespie --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- CARLINVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Greenville --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- HILLSBORO --- 7 p.m. STAUNTON BULLDOGS Fri Aug 29 --- at Piasa Southwestern – 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- VIRDEN NORTH MAC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Litchfield --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- CARLINVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Hillsboro --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- PANA --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Vandalia --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- GILLESPIE --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Greenville --- 7 p.m. ALTON REDBIRDS Fri Aug 29 --- at Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- QUINCY --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- TRIAD --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- EAST ST. LOUIS --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at O'Fallon --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- BELLEVILLE EAST --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- BELLEVILLE WEST --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- at Edwardsville --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Highland --- 7 p.m. EDWARDSVILLE TIGERS Fri Aug 29 --- CHATHAM GLENWOOD --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Indianapolis Lawrence Central --- 6 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- JACKSON, MO. --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- BELLEVILLE WEST --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Belleville East --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- EAST ST. LOUIS --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at O'Fallon ---- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- ALTON --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Creve Coeur, Mo., DeSmet Jesuit --- 7 p.m. CARROLLTON HAWKS Fri Aug 29 --- at Mt. Sterling Brown County --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- MENDON UNITY --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Pleasant Hill --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at White Hall North Greene --- 7:30 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Hardin Calhoun --- 7 p.m. Sat Oct 18 --- BEARDSTOWN --- 1 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Concord Triopia --- 7 p.m. GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN TIGERS Sat Aug 30 --- at Jacksonville Routt Catholic --- 1 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- CAMP POINT CENTRAL --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Carrollton --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- PLEASANT HILL --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE ---- 7:30 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Hardin Calhoun --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Winchester West Central --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- CONCORD TRIOPIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- at Mendon Unity --- 7 p.m. HARDIN CALHOUN WARRIORS Fri. Aug 29 --- CONCORD TRIOPIA --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Beardstown --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 12 --- at Pleasant Hill --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Winchester West Central --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 19 --- CARROLLTON --- 7 p.m. Sat Oct 18 --- at Jacksonville Routt Catholic --- 1 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY --- 7 p.m. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC EXPLORERS Fri Aug 29 --- ST. CHARLES, MO., DUCHESNE CATHOLIC --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Quincy Notre Dame Catholic --- 7 p.m. Sat Sep 13 --- EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER --- 11 a.m. Sat Sep 20 --- AURORA CENTRAL CATHOLIC --- 1 p.m. Fri Sep 26 --- at Jackson, Mo, Saxony Lutheran --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 3 --- at Heyworth --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- at Madison --- 7 p.m. Sat Oct 18 --- at Hayti, Mo. --- 2 p.m. Fri Oct 24 --- ROXANA --- 7 p.m. METRO-EAST LUTHERAN KNIGHTS (EIGHT MAN) Fri Aug 29 --- DECATUR UNITY CHRISTIAN --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 5 --- at Palestine --- 7 p.m. Sat Sep 13 --- at Champaign St. Thomas More --- 7 p.m. Fri Sep 19 --- FARMER CITY BLUE RIDGE --- 7 p.m. Sat Sep 27 --- at Mounds Meridian --- 11 a.m. Fri Oct 3 --- KINCAID SOUTH FORK --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 10 --- MARTINSVILLE --- 7 p.m. Fri Oct 17 --- PAWNEE --- 7 p.m. Thu, Oct 23 --- at Oblong --- 7 p.m. IHSA PLAYOFFS First Round --- Oct. 21-Nov. 1 Second Round --- Nov. 7-8 Quarterfinals --- Nov 14-15 Semifinals --- Nov. 21-22 Finals --- Class 1A-4A, Nov. 28, Class 5A-8A Nov. 29, 10 a.m. 1 p.m. 4 p.m. 7 p.m.