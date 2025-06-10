SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of the Conservation Achievement Scholarship, honoring high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding voluntary dedication to the preservation, protection, enhancement and promotion of Illinois’ natural resources.

“These young leaders are the future of conservation in Illinois,” said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director and ICF board chair. “Their passion, initiative, and long-term commitment to protecting the outdoors inspire us all. We are also deeply grateful to the generous donors who make these scholarships possible.”

Each winner receives a $2,000 scholarship to support their continued studies and conservation efforts. This year’s honorees represent a broad range of environmental service, leadership and community impact.

The 2025 Conservation Achievement Scholarship recipients:

Molly Baxley, Unity High School, Tolono, Champaign County

A counselor at Camp Ondessonk and active FFA member, Baxley teaches Leave No Trace principles, maintains trails, and promotes sustainable agriculture. She plans to study forestry and become a conservation police officer.

Jack Benson, Lincoln Park High School, Chicago, Cook County

Benson has led youth conservation programming at Lincoln Park Zoo and EarthEcho International, including organizing educational campaigns on bird safety and marine plastics. He is passionate about urban environmental advocacy.

Anna Bloomquist, PORTA High School, Petersburg, Menard County

Bloomquist organized invasive species removals and cleanups with Menard County Trails and Greenways. Her outreach has motivated classmates to get involved in protecting local habitats.

Christian “Tate” Miller, Benton Consolidated High School, Benton, Franklin County

Miller earned widespread praise for his Eagle Scout project installing four kayak launches at Rend Lake, improving recreational access while protecting shoreline ecosystems.

Isabella Phillips, Du Quoin High School, Du Quoin, Perry County

A hunter and conservationist, Phillips has volunteered in invasive species removal, erosion control, and public land cleanups. Her leadership has sparked a ripple effect among her peers.

Mia Vaughn, Lake Forest High School, Lake Bluff, Lake County

Through her work with EcoKids, Rotary Interact Club, and local restaurants, Vaughn has led environmental education initiatives and waste reduction campaigns while promoting conservation-focused lifestyles.

Amelia Votava, Naperville North High School, Naperville, DuPage County

Votava is the first recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Conservation Service Award in her council, recognized for leading two large-scale restoration projects totaling more than 300 hours of volunteer labor.

Andrew Weatherby, Jones College Prep, Chicago, Cook County

As a senior scout and youth leader, Weatherby organizes cleanups, teaches environmental ethics and mentors younger scouts in conservation practices across urban and natural settings.

For more information on supporting ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships or other ICF programs, please call 217-785-2003 or donate online at www.ilconservation.org.

