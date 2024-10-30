RIVERBEND - Halloween is creeping up on us, but it’s all treats — no tricks — this spooky season. Several parades are scheduled over the next few weeks. Check it out!

ALTON:

With one of the longest-running Halloween parades in the country, Alton’s 107th annual celebration will run from 7–10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. The parade begins downtown at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway and will continue on Broadway to Piasa Street, where it will end at 9th Street. There are over 40 parade participants registered already. If you are unable to get out to view the Alton Halloween Parade in-person, keep an eye out for the live stream on Riverbender.com.

BELLEVILLE:

The Belleville Area Humane Society will have their annual Howloween Pet Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. The route starts at Bennie’s Pizza Pub and travels down N. High Street, Main Street, N. Charles and E. A Street. People and pets are invited to attend and encouraged to dress up.

BETHALTO:

Bethalto Rotary will host their annual Halloween parade on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will travel down a new route, from Rose Lawn Memory Garden to Erwin Plegge Boulevard to Central Park. Kids are invited for a free trunk-or-treat in Central Park after the parade. For any questions or to register your float, contact Alan Winslow at (618) 977-6519

EAST ALTON:

The Village of East Alton Halloween parade will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. The parade is sponsored by the East Alton American Legion.

EDWARDSVILLE:

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce invites parade-goers to line St. Louis, Vandalia and North Main Streets on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. The parade will leave the Lincoln Middle School parking lot at 6:30 p.m. and end on High Street. Newsong Fellowship (201 St. Louis Street, Edwardsville) will be open as a warming center with restrooms and hot chocolate until 8:30 p.m. If you’d rather shiver from thrills instead of chills, you can watch the parade from home live on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page or a recording on the City of Edwardsville, Illinois YouTube channel.

GRANITE CITY:

The annual Granite City Halloween Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The route travels down Madison Avenue and then ends at Civic Park, where attendees can enjoy food and live music. For more information or to sign up as a participant, contact bwhitaker@granitecity.illinois.gov.

HARTFORD:

The Village of Hartford continues their Halloween parade tradition on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Participants will line up at noon with the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. on Delmar Avenue. You can watch as floats travel down Delmar and end at the 7th Street Park. Costumes are encouraged!

MARINE:

The Village of Marine will host a Halloween parade at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The parade begins and ends at the Marine Community Fire Protection District (215 S. Center Street, Marine). Interested participants can contact the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine committee.

O’FALLON:

The Rotary Club of O’Fallon promises another year of fun with the Children’s Halloween Parade from 12–3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of State and Vine Streets and will end at East First Street. Attendees can also enjoy games and costume awards at O’Fallon Station after the parade, and downtown businesses will be participating in trick-or-treating throughout the afternoon.

SOUTH ROXANA:

South Roxana's Halloween parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

WOOD RIVER:

Wood River’s annual Halloween parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Floats line up at 9:30 a.m., and the parade will depart from Emerick Park at 10:30 a.m. Spectators can snag a spot along the route on Sixth Street, Ferguson Avenue or Wood River Avenue with the parade’s end at Central Park.

If you would like to add a parade to this list, please send the parade location, time, and any other details to news@riverbender.com.

