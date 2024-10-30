RIVERBEND - Little monsters love trick-or-treating, and we have the perfect guide of all the best spots in the Riverbend region. Whether you’re looking for traditional community trick-or-treating or fun new trunk-or-treating, there are lots of opportunities throughout the month of October for fall fun!

If you have a Halloween event you’d like to see included in this list, email news@riverbender.com.

COMMUNITY TRICK-OR-TREATING

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

  • Belleville: 5:30–7:30 p.m.
  • Brighton: 6–9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

  • Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
  • East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
  • Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
  • Grafton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
  • South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
  • Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024

  • Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
  • Collinsville: 6–9 p.m.
  • East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
  • Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
  • Granite City: 6–9 p.m.
  • Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
  • Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.
  • Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
  • South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
  • Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

TRUNK-OR-TREATING

Alton Apartments For You Trunk-or-Treat

Village of East Alton Trunk-or-Treat

Country Vibes Trunk-or-Treat

Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk-or-Treat

Dream Home Realty Trunk-or-Treat

Zion Bethalto Trunk-or-Treat

Alton Police Department Trunk-or-Treat

Federico Kia Trunk-or-Treat

Collinsville VFW Trunk-or-Treat

Franklin Lodge No. 25 Annual Trunk-or-Treat

First Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat

Lifepoint Church Trunk-or-Treat

Main Street Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat

