2024 Official Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat Times in the Riverbend
RIVERBEND - Little monsters love trick-or-treating, and we have the perfect guide of all the best spots in the Riverbend region. Whether you’re looking for traditional community trick-or-treating or fun new trunk-or-treating, there are lots of opportunities throughout the month of October for fall fun!
If you have a Halloween event you’d like to see included in this list, email news@riverbender.com.
COMMUNITY TRICK-OR-TREATING
Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
- Belleville: 5:30–7:30 p.m.
- Brighton: 6–9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024
- Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
- East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
- Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
- Grafton: 6–8 p.m.
- Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
- South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
- Wood River: 6–8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
- Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
- Collinsville: 6–9 p.m.
- East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
- Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
- Granite City: 6–9 p.m.
- Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
- Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.
- Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
- South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
- Wood River: 6–8 p.m.
TRUNK-OR-TREATING
Alton Apartments For You Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
- Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.
- Where: Alton Apartments in Alton
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46751
Village of East Alton Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Keasler Complex in East Alton
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46760
- When: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46764
Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
- Time: 5–7 p.m.
- Where: Happy Hour Barber Stop in Godfrey
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46759 \
Dream Home Realty Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Dream Home Realty in Wood River
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46762
- When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
- Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
- Where: Zion Lutheran Church and School in Bethalto
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46747
Alton Police Department Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
- Time: 12–2 p.m.
- Where: Alton Police Department in Alton
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46741
- When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
- Time: 5–7 p.m.
- Where: Federico Kia in Wood River
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46756
Collinsville VFW Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
- Time: 5–8 p.m.
- Where: Collinsville VFW in Collinsville
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46763
Franklin Lodge No. 25 Annual Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Franklin Lodge in Alton
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46757
First Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024
- Time: 4–6 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46840
Lifepoint Church Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024
- Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
- Where: Lifepoint Church in Bethalto
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46438
Main Street Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Main Street Baptist Church in Alton
- More info:https://m.edglentoday.com/cardinals/details.cfm?id=76327&utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=paging_recent
