RIVERBEND - Little monsters love trick-or-treating, and we have the perfect guide of all the best spots in the Riverbend region. Whether you’re looking for traditional community trick-or-treating or fun new trunk-or-treating, there are lots of opportunities throughout the month of October for fall fun!

COMMUNITY TRICK-OR-TREATING

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Belleville: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Brighton: 6–9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.

East Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.

Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.

Grafton: 6–8 p.m.

Hartford: 6–8 p.m.

South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.

Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024

Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.

Collinsville: 6–9 p.m.

East Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.

Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.

Granite City: 6–9 p.m.

Hartford: 6–8 p.m.

Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.

Roxana: 6–8 p.m.

South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.

Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

TRUNK-OR-TREATING

Alton Apartments For You Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: Alton Apartments in Alton

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46751

Village of East Alton Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Keasler Complex in East Alton

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46760

Country Vibes Trunk-or-Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46764

Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Time: 5–7 p.m.

Where: Happy Hour Barber Stop in Godfrey

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46759 \

Dream Home Realty Trunk-or-Treat

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Dream Home Realty in Wood River

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46762

Zion Bethalto Trunk-or-Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Zion Lutheran Church and School in Bethalto

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46747

Alton Police Department Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 12–2 p.m.

Where: Alton Police Department in Alton

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46741

Federico Kia Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 5–7 p.m.

Where: Federico Kia in Wood River

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46756

Collinsville VFW Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 5–8 p.m.

Where: Collinsville VFW in Collinsville

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46763

Franklin Lodge No. 25 Annual Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Franklin Lodge in Alton

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46757

First Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

Time: 4–6 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46840

Lifepoint Church Trunk-or-Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Where: Lifepoint Church in Bethalto

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=46438

Main Street Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Main Street Baptist Church in Alton

More info:https://m.edglentoday.com/cardinals/details.cfm?id=76327&utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=paging_recent

