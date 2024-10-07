EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Juneteenth Committee, in collaboration with Miss Juneteenth USA, is proud to announce the upcoming 2024 National Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the East St. Louis Senior High School, located at 4901 State Street, East St. Louis, Ill. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

This national pageant celebrates the rich legacy of Juneteenth, Black excellence, and the “Juneteenth Journey,” offering a platform for young women of African descent to display their talents, academic prowess, and commitment to their communities. Contestants will compete for scholarships and the esteemed title of Miss Juneteenth USA, a role that amplifies the importance of education, heritage, and empowerment.

In addition to the main pageant, the Jr. Miss and Little Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at the National Host Hotel, Drury Inn & Suites, O’Fallon, Ill. This event begins at 5 p.m., where the youngest state queens will compete for their own titles in a showcase of youthful talent and promise.

This year’s pageant promises to be an unforgettable celebration of grace, African American history, and the ongoing fight for equality and justice. The event will include special performances and appearances that honor the ancestral significance of Juneteenth, making it a must-attend occasion for community members, families, and supporters of Black empowerment.

For tickets and more information, please visit Miss Juneteenth USA's website or the Illinois Juneteenth Committee’s page at iljuneteenthcommittee.org. Tickets are available for both individual pageants or combination packages, with prices ranging from $18 to $45.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 (Jr. Miss and Little Miss Pageant) & Saturday, Oct. 12 (Main Pageant)

Time: 5 p.m. (Oct. 11) | 6-9 p.m. (Oct. 12)

Location: East St. Louis Senior High School, 4901 State Street, East St. Louis, IL 62269

Ticket Prices: $18 (Youth Admission), $29 (General Admission), $45 (Combo for Both Pageants)

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and support the next generation of African American leaders as they take the stage and continue the legacy of Juneteenth.

