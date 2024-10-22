MADISON COUNTY - As the community gears up for Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024, here are the candidates you can expect to see on your ballot in Madison County.

For President and Vice President of the United States

There are three options for president and vice president. Republican Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance are running against Democrat Kamala Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vice presidential candidate Nicole Shannahan are also on the ballot, though Kennedy has suspended his campaign. You also have the option to write in a candidate.

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

At the congressional level, Republican Joshua Loyd is running against incumbent Nikki Budzinski, a Democrat. You also have the option to write in a candidate. The 13th Congressional District covers Macoupin County and parts of St. Clair, Madison, Sangamon, Piatt, Macon and Champaign Counties, including Springfield.

For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District

Incumbent Mary E. Miller, a Republican, is running unopposed to represent the 15th congressional district in Illinois. You can also write in a candidate. This congressional district covers several counties in Illinois, including all of Madison County.

For State Senator 55th Legislative District

At the legislative level, incumbent Jason Plummer, a Republican, is running unopposed. The 55th legislative district covers all or parts of Bond, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Richland, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

At the representative level, incumbent Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer, a Republican, is running unopposed. The 100th representative district encompasses Greene, Jersey, Calhoun and Pike Counties and parts of Madison, Macoupin, Scott, Morgan, Brown and Adams Counties.

For Representative in the General Assembly 109th Representative District

Incumbent Charlie Meier, a Republican, is running unopposed. The 109th representative district encompasses parts of Madison, Bond, Washington and Clinton Counties.

For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District

Incumbent Amy Elik, a Republican, is running against Democratic challenger Nick Raftopoulos. The 111th representative district encompasses part of Madison County. You can watch a candidates’ forum between Elik and Raftopoulos on RiverBender.com.

For Representative in the General Assembly 112th Representative District

Challenger Jay Keeven, a Republican, is running against incumbent Katie Stuart, a Democrat. The 112th representative district encompasses parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties.

For Representative in the General Assembly 113th Representative District

Jay Hoffman, a Democrat, is running unopposed. The 113th representative district encompasses parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties.

For Circuit Clerk

At the county level, Republican Patrick McRae is running unopposed for circuit clerk. He currently serves as the Chief Deputy Treasurer under Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser.

For State’s Attorney

Incumbent Tom Haine, a Republican, is running unopposed for state’s attorney.

For Auditor

Incumbent David Michael, a Republican, is running unopposed for auditor.

For Coroner

Republican Nicholas Novacich is running unopposed for coroner. He currently serves as the Chief of Police in Granite City.

For Madison County Board Chair

Republican Chris Slusser is running unopposed for the County Board Chairman position. He currently serves as the Madison County Treasurer.

For County Board Member County Board District 3

Incumbent Frank Dickerson, a Republican, is running unopposed. He serves on the Building and Zoning, Grants, Judiciary, and Personnel Committees.

For County Board Member County Board District 7

Linda K. Ogden, a Republican, is running unopposed.

For County Board Member County Board District 12

Republican Donald P. McMaster is challenging incumbent Robert Pollard, a Democrat. Pollard is on the Finance, Government Operations and Education, Health Department and Mental Health, and Judiciary Committees.

For County Board Member County Board District 13

Republican Brynn D. Kincheloe is challenging incumbent Matthew A. King, a Democrat. King is on the Building and Zoning, Central Services, and Executive Committees, and he chairs the Sewer Facilities Committee.

For County Board Member County Board District 15

Incumbent Terry Eaker, a Republican, is running unopposed. Eaker is on the Executive, Building and Zoning, and Judiciary Committees, and he chairs the Public Safety Committee.

For County Board Member County Board District 22

Republican Linda Wolfe is running against Democrat Jim Trucano.

For County Board Member County Board District 23

Incumbent Paul Nicolussi, a Republican, is running against Democrat Carolyn “Carol” Hogan-Downey. Nicolussi is on the Central Services, Health Department and Mental Health, and Transportation Committees.

For County Board Member County Board District 24

Republican Fred Schulte is running against Democrat Cheryl Hagerty.

For County Board Member County Board District 26

Incumbent Jason Palmero, a Republican, is running against Democrat Jacqueline “Jackie” Day. Palmero is on the Government Relations, Health Department and Mental Health, and Transportation Committees.

For Holiday Shores Sanitary District Trustee

You can vote for up to two candidates. Jeff Hebenstreit and Brennan Murphy are both running for this position.

For Rosewood Heights Sanitary District Trustee

Billie D. Jacobs is running for this position.

Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office

The ballot asks if three judges — Kyle Anne Napp, Chris Bauer, and Sarah Smith — should be retained in their current office as judges of the circuit court, third judicial court. You can vote “yes” or “no.” If the judges do not receive a certain percentage of “yes” votes, they will be removed from the position.

This year’s ballot also has several statewide advisory questions and propositions that voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on. You can view a sample ballot here to learn more about these questions and how they are presented on the ballot.

