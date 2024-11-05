MADISON COUNTY - Madison County voters turned out on Nov. 5, 2024, and unofficial results are in for the 2024 General Election.

There are 184,376 registered voters in Madison County and 133,637 ballots were cast.

For President and Vice President of the United States

In Madison County, 55.44% of voters voted for Donald Trump (R) while 42.09% voted for Kamala Harris (D), with 191 of 191 precincts reporting. A little under 2% voted for independent candidate Robert R. Kennedy Jr. and less than 1% wrote in a candidate.

For Representative in Congress 13th Congressional District

In a contested race to represent the 13th Congressional District, Nikki Budzinski (D) received 51.09% of the votes to Joshua Loyd’s (R) 48.84% of the votes in Madison County. The 13th Congressional District covers Macoupin County and parts of St. Clair, Madison, Sangamon, Piatt, Macon and Champaign Counties, including Springfield.

For Representative in Congress 15th Congressional District

Incumbent Mary Miller (R) ran unopposed to represent the 15th Congressional District in Illinois. She received 38,794 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting in Madison County. This congressional district covers several counties in Illinois, including all of Madison County.

For State Senator 55th Legislative District

Incumbent Jason Plummer (R) ran uncontested to represent the 55th Legislative District, which covers all or parts of Bond, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Richland, St. Clair and Washington Counties. Plummer received 26,432 votes with all precincts reporting in Madison County.

For Representative in the General Assembly 100th Representative District

Incumbent Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (R) ran unopposed to represent the 100th Representative District in the General Assembly. He received 12,357 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting in Madison County. The 100th representative district encompasses Greene, Jersey, Calhoun and Pike Counties and parts of Madison, Macoupin, Scott, Morgan, Brown and Adams Counties.

For Representative in the General Assembly 109th Representative District

Incumbent Charlie Meier (R) ran uncontested for representative in the General Assembly 109th Representative District, which encompasses parts of Madison, Bond, Washington and Clinton Counties. He received 26,477 votes with all precincts reporting in Madison County.

For Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District

A contested race of Representative in the General Assembly 111th Representative District saw incumbent Amy Elik (R) walk away with 29,840 votes versus challenger Nick Raftopoulos’s (D) 18,621 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting. The 111th representative district encompasses part of Madison County.

For Representative in the General Assembly 112th Representative District

Incumbent Katie Stuart (D) took 18,503 votes while challenger Jay Keeven (R) received 15,735 votes with all precincts reporting. The 112th representative district encompasses parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties.

For Representative in the General Assembly 113th Representative District

Jay Hoffman (D) ran unopposed to represent the 113th Representative District, which encompasses parts of Madison and St. Clair Counties. He received 1,399 votes.

Madison County Positions

Patrick McRae (R) ran uncontested for circuit clerk and received 105,445 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting.

Incumbent Tom Haine (R) ran unopposed for state’s attorney and received 106,716 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting.

Incumbent David Michael (R) ran for auditor and received 104,988 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting.

Nicholas Novacich (R) ran unopposed for coroner and received 105,679 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting.

Chris Slusser (R) ran unopposed for the Madison County Board Chairman position. He received 105,350 votes with 191 of 191 precincts reporting.

Incumbent Frank Dickerson (R) ran unopposed to represent District 3 on the Madison County Board. He received 4,623 votes

Linda Ogden (R) ran unopposed to represent District 7 on the Madison County Board. She received 4,615 votes.

Incumbent Robert Pollard (D) was challenged by Donald McMaster (R) to represent District 12 on the Madison County Board. McMaster received 1,829 votes to Pollard’s 1,665 votes, making McMaster the winner.

Brynn Kincheloe (R) challenged incumbent Matthew King (D) for the District 14 Madison County Board seat. Kincheloe received 2,265 votes and King received 2,040 votes, so Kincheloe takes the seat.

Incumbent Terry Eaker (R) ran unopposed to represent District 15 on the Madison County Board. He received 3,790 votes.

Linda Wolfe (R) and Jim Trucano (D) fought for the District 22 Madison County Board seat. Wolfe received 2,532 votes to Trucano’s 2,397 votes, making Wolfe the winner.

Incumbent Paul Nicolussi (R) was challenged by Carolyn “Carol” Hogan-Downey for the District 23 Madison County Board seat. Nicolussi received 2,563 votes and Hogan-Downey received 2,333 votes, so Nicolussi is the winner.

Fred Schulte (R) ran against Cheryl Hagerty (R) for the District 24 Madison County Board seat. Schulte received 3,255 votes to Hagerty’s 2,638 votes, so Schulte takes the seat.

Chris Guy (R) was challenged by Stacey Lipe (D) for the District 25 seat on the Madison County Board. Guy received 3,431 votes and Lipe received 2,595 votes.

Incumbent Jason Palmero (R) was challenged by Jacqueline “Jackie” Day (D) to represent District 26 on the Madison County Board. Palmero took 2,686 votes and Day received 2,673 votes.

Jeff Hebenstreit and Brennan Murphy were both running for Holiday Shores Sanitary District Trustee positions, and voters could vote for up to two candidates. Hebenstreit received 1,357 votes and Murphy received 1,235 votes.

Billie Jacobs ran for the Rosewood Heights Sanitary District Trustee position and received 1,718 votes.

Ballot for Judicial Candidates Seeking Retention in Office

The ballot asked if three judges — Kyle Anne Napp, Chris Bauer and Sarah Smith — should be retained in their current office as judges of the circuit court, third judicial court. If the judges did not receive a certain percentage of “yes” votes, they will be removed from the position.

Napp received 91,355 “yes” votes and 24,244 “no” votes. Bauer received 88,505 “yes” votes and 25,106 “no” votes. Smith received 91,176 “yes” votes and 23,534 “no” votes.

Statewide Advisory Questions

There were three statewide advisory questions on the ballot for Illinois voters. We won’t know the final results of these questions until all counties report their results.

The first question asked, “Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker’s official duties?” In Madison County, 88.67% of voters voted “yes” and 11.33% of voters voted “no.”

The second question asked, “Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?” In Madison County, 60.13% of voters voted “yes” and 39.87% of voters voted “no.”

The third question asked, “Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?” In Madison County, 65.20% of voters voted “yes” and 34.80% of voters voted “no.”

It’s important to note that the results on Election Night are unofficial, as mail-in ballot counting continues for up to 14 days after Election Night.

