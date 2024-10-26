2024 Election: Jersey County Voters Face Uncontested Races, Ballot Questions
JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County voters won’t see many contested races, but will have a few ballot questions to consider as they cast their votes in the Presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024.
Here’s a look at what Jersey County voters can expect to see on their ballots:
Local Candidates See No Competition
This election, there aren’t any contested local races on the ballot in Jersey County. Republican candidates will be running unopposed for almost every local position except the State’s Attorney, which will see Ben Goetten run for re-election unopposed as an Independent candidate.
Republican Mitchell P. "Mitch" Reynolds is running unopposed to become the next Jersey County Circuit Clerk. He will replace current Circuit Clerk Daniel P. Schetter.
Ballot Questions, Local Referendum
While these ballots will see a lack of contested races, there are a few state-level ballot questions, as well as a county-level referendum, for voters to consider.
The county referendum reads as follows:
"Shall the County Board of Jersey County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state, and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?"
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has already stated that Jersey County “does not have the legal authority to secede from Illinois,” as previously reported on Riverbender.com. An opinion document from the state AG concludes that this ballot referendum “would have no binding legal effect.”
State-level ballot questions include the following:
A full publication ballot and list of polling places are available on the Jersey County Clerk’s website, where you can find more information about voting in the 2024 Presidential election.
