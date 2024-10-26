JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County voters won’t see many contested races, but will have a few ballot questions to consider as they cast their votes in the Presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Here’s a look at what Jersey County voters can expect to see on their ballots:

Local Candidates See No Competition

This election, there aren’t any contested local races on the ballot in Jersey County. Republican candidates will be running unopposed for almost every local position except the State’s Attorney, which will see Ben Goetten run for re-election unopposed as an Independent candidate.

Republican Mitchell P. "Mitch" Reynolds is running unopposed to become the next Jersey County Circuit Clerk. He will replace current Circuit Clerk Daniel P. Schetter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ballot Questions, Local Referendum

While these ballots will see a lack of contested races, there are a few state-level ballot questions, as well as a county-level referendum, for voters to consider.

The county referendum reads as follows:

"Shall the County Board of Jersey County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state, and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?"

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has already stated that Jersey County “does not have the legal authority to secede from Illinois,” as previously reported on Riverbender.com. An opinion document from the state AG concludes that this ballot referendum “would have no binding legal effect.”

State-level ballot questions include the following: “Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker's official duties?” (Yes/No)

“Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?” (Yes/No)

"Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?" (Yes/No)

A full publication ballot and list of polling places are available on the Jersey County Clerk’s website, where you can find more information about voting in the 2024 Presidential election.

More like this: