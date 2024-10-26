CALHOUN/GREENE/MACOUPIN COUNTY - It’s election time once again in the Riverbend, though voters in a few local counties won’t see much competition between their candidates on Nov. 5, 2024.

Here’s what’s on the ballot in Calhoun, Greene, and Macoupin County:

One Contest In Calhoun County

Local-level races won’t see much competition in Calhoun County, though there is one contested race on the ballot.

Republican Lucas Fanning will run for re-election as State’s Attorney against one challenger, Democrat Stephen George Friedel.

In addition to several uncontested county races, Calhoun County voters will see a public question on their ballot which reads as follows:

“Shall the board of Calhoun County correspond with the boards of other counties of Illinois, outside of Cook County, about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state and to seek admission to the Union as such, subject to the approval of the people?"

While Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has already clarified that non-home-rule counties have no legal authority to secede from the state, a similar question also appears on the ballot for Jersey County and Greene County voters, though the state AG notes it “would have no binding legal effect.”

Greene State’s Attorney, Coroner Competition

Greene County voters will also see some competition for their State’s Attorney’s seat, with incumbent Republican Donald “Donnie” Schaaf facing Independent challenger Craig Michael Grummel.

The only other contested race on Greene County ballots this election is for the County Coroner seat. Incumbent Democrat Danny J. Powell will face Republican Challenger Brady Milnes.

Four candidates are running for three seats on the County Board: Democrat David W. McGraw and Republicans Charlie Helton, Joshua Lawson, Robert “Rob” Hall.

Greene County voters will also consider a “Greene Separation Proposition” similar to Calhoun and Jersey Counties about separating from Cook County to form a new state. The exact wording will appear on Greene County ballots as follows:

“Shall the board of Greene County correspond with the boards of the other counties of Illinois outside of Cook County about the possibility of separating from Cook County to form a new state, and to seek admission to the union as such, subject to the approval of the people?”

Circuit Clerks Compete In Macoupin

There’s only one contested county-level race for Macoupin voters this election - the race for Circuit Clerk.

Republican Amy J. Ashby and Democrat Dana Carr Skinner will face off for the seat left by current Circuit Clerk Lee Ross, who is not seeking re-election.

While Macoupin County won’t be considering any local referendums, it will join all other counties in voting on a series of state advisory questions, which are as follows: “Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker's official duties?” (Yes/No)

“Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?” (Yes/No)

"Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?" (Yes/No)

Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for election results in these and other local counties on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

