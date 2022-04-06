2022 NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. 2022 NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE Updated: April 4, 2022 Tuesday, May 31 4-6 p.m. -- Special beer release at Annheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, St. Louis). 6:45 p.m. -- St. Louis Cardinals racing-themed evening (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis). Wednesday, June 1 9 a.m. -- Campgrounds open. Thursday, June 2 4-8 p.m. – WWTR NASCAR fan fest at Ballpark Village (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis). 6 p.m. -- NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot. 6:30 p.m. -- NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. 7 p.m. -- Haulers return to WWTR for parking in garage area. Friday, June 3 -- Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group 6:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open. 10 a.m. -- Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open. Noon -- Recommended arrival for best race day experience. 1 p.m. -- NASCAR Speediatrics. 2:10 p.m. -- Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage. 3:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line. 3:45 p.m. -- Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty. 4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice. 5 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice. 5:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying. 6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers. 7 p.m. -- NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed. Article continues after sponsor message 7:30 p.m. -- #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition. Saturday, June 4 -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 3—qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, music festival

6:30 a.m. -- Parking lots open.

7 a.m. -- Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience and midway open.

8 a.m. -- Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

10 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. -- No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. -- WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!

3 p.m. -- Thrills & Throttles (featuring St. Louis' hottest 100 cars) pit road party.

4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with truck race admission).

Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Infield Fan Experience, midway open.

8:30 a.m. -- Midway Music Stage opens.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:45 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans' track walk, concert stage access begins.

11 a.m. – First music act (TBA).

11:45 a.m. – Second music act (TBA).

12:45 p.m. – Third music act (TBA).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

All fans invited onto the track after the race.

First music act (TBA) starts 15 minutes after checkered flag.

Second music act (TBA)

Post-race track walk and scavenger hunt.

Schedule subject to change.