EAST ST. LOUIS - The Great American Rivalry Series® season continues this week in St. Louis, MO on Friday, October 21st. The rivalry will feature two premier teams: the East St. Louis Flyers and De Smet Spartans at De Smet High School.

The Great American Rivalry Series® (GARS), now in its 19th year, shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation. Since 2004, the Series has covered more than 1000 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition. Sponsors for the 2022 season include the United States Marine Corps.

The nomination process to be a part of the Great American Rivalry Series® for the 2023 season has already begun. Each year, hundreds of nominations from high school football rivalries across the country submit their rivalry to be part of the Series. The nomination form can be

completed at https://bit.ly/GARS_joinus.

ABOUT THE GREAT AMERICAN RIVALRY SERIES

In 2004, BRAINBOX Immersive Marketing created the Great American Rivalry Series to celebrate this uniquely American sport and the cultural phenomenon of “Friday Night in America.” The Series has grown to include 1019 games in 44 states over its 19-year history, while recognizing over 1,600 student-athletes with scholarships.

