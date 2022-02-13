ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Gateway Outdoor Expo has been announced for Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis. The event will showcase new outdoor gear, services, and resources as well as interactive demos and experiential attractions — all in a festive, family-friendly environment.

The Expo was rescheduled in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big news for 2022 is that entrance to the Expo will be free to the public, making it more welcoming and accessible than ever before.

In addition, the Expo has partnered with GO! St. Louis to be the official packet pickup location for the 2022 GO! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend. This means all GO! St. Louis marathoners, half marathoners, 10K runners, and marathon relay teams will pick up their race packets at the Expo. The races are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, in downtown St. Louis.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Gateway Outdoor Expo to provide GO! St. Louis Marathon Weekend participants with an even better, more interactive expo experience,” said Mona Vespa, president of GO! St. Louis. “The Gateway Outdoor Expo brings together the best products and organizations in the outdoor community, and we are proud to bring St. Louis’ largest running event into that equation.”

This is the first time the Gateway Outdoor Expo will be held at America’s Center, a move that will allow more space for exhibits and attendees.

“Relocating to America’s Center gives us the chance to feature additional vendors and activities to inspire people to get outside and have meaningful experiences and adventures,” said Brad Kovach, expo director and editor/publisher of Terrain Magazine. “The Gateway Outdoor Expo will allow attendees to interact with leading outdoor brands, retailers, organizations, and destinations in the outdoor space.”

With more than 200 exhibit booths and 10,000 attendees expected at this two-day event, the Gateway Outdoor Expo is the premier consumer show and cultural gathering for the regional outdoor recreation and adventure sports community. Terrain Magazine, a local nonprofit media organization and the producer of the Expo, is committed to creating opportunities through which all St. Louisans can learn about outdoor recreation in our area and experience the mental, physical, and emotional benefits that go hand in hand.

The Gateway Outdoor Expo will highlight activities such as running, biking, hiking, camping, rock climbing, and paddling, as well as adventure travel, health and wellness, and more. Special features include, but are not limited to:

Rock Climbing Wall: Sponsored by Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym. Test your ability on several different routes of varying difficulty. The wall is 23 feet tall, with holds and features that simulate a real rock surface.

Mountain Bike Demo Course. Sponsored by St. Louis Mountain Bike Camps. This area allows Expo attendees to try out a mountain bike on simulated off-road obstacles.

Mobile Life Exhibitors: Tour the latest overland vehicles, adventure vans, mini travel trailers, and toy haulers and take your future outdoor excursions on the road.

VIP Party: Rub elbows with expo vendors and enjoy select food and beverages at this celebratory mixer. Details to follow.



Those interested in becoming an exhibitor or sponsor at the Gateway Outdoor Expo can find more information online at http://gatewayoutdoorexpo.com/ or contact Steve Schmidt at steve@terrain-mag.com.

About The Gateway Outdoor Expo

The Gateway Outdoor Expo is the oldest and largest outdoor recreation and adventure sports show in the Greater St. Louis area. Browse 50,000 square feet of exhibition space and find the latest products, services, and resources to help you explore the many facets of outdoor fitness and recreation in the region. The Gateway Outdoor Expo is owned and produced by Terrain Magazine. Learn more at gatewayoutdoorexpo.com.

