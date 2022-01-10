ALTON - The Alton River Dragons will begin their 2022 Season home at Lloyd Hopkins Field to host Springfield on Wednesday, June 1. It will be the first of eight times the two teams will square off in 2022. The River Dragons will remain home Thursday, June 2, to host defending Prospect League Champions Cape Girardeau. The River Dragons' first road game of the season will come on Friday, June 3, in the renewal of the River Rivalry Series against the Hoots in O'Fallon. The River Dragons and Hoots will see each other 11 times in 2022.

The 2022 River Dragons home schedule will feature several promotions throughout the summer. The Zooperstars and Tyler the Amazing Balancing Act will return to Lloyd Hopkins Field this summer along with Saturday Night Post-Game Fireworks and several other giveaway nights. For a complete schedule and list of promotions or to buy tickets visit www.altonbaseball.com.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. www.prospectleague.com

Full Schedule:

Date Day HM/AW Opponent

1-Jun Wednesday HOME Springfield

2-Jun Thursday HOME Cape Girardeau

3-Jun Friday AWAY O'Fallon

4-Jun Saturday AWAY Springfield

5-Jun Sunday HOME Cape Girardeau

6-Jun Monday HOME Terre Haute

7-Jun Tuesday AWAY Danville

8-Jun Wednesday AWAY Quincy

9-Jun Thursday HOME Terre Haute

10-Jun Friday HOME Springfield

11-Jun Saturday HOME Danville

12-Jun Sunday HOME Cape Girardeau

13-Jun Monday Off

14-Jun Tuesday AWAY Springfield

15-Jun Wednesday HOME Clinton

16-Jun Thursday HOME Cape Girardeau

17-Jun Friday HOME Springfield

18-Jun Saturday AWAY Springfield

19-Jun Sunday AWAY Clinton

20-Jun Monday AWAY Clinton

21-Jun Tuesday Off

22-Jun Wednesday HOME Illinois Valley

23-Jun Thursday HOME O'Fallon

24-Jun Friday AWAY Quincy

25-Jun Saturday HOME Quincy

26-Jun Sunday AWAY O'Fallon

27-Jun Monday HOME Burlington

28-Jun Tuesday HOME Normal

29-Jun Wednesday AWAY Terre Haute

30-Jun Thursday Off

1-Jul Friday HOME O'Fallon

2-Jul Saturday HOME O'Fallon

3-Jul Sunday HOME Cape Girardeau

4-Jul Monday HOME Cape Girardeau

5-Jul Tuesday AWAY Terre Haute

6-Jul Wednesday AWAY Cape Girardeau

7-Jul Thursday AWAY Cape Girardeau

8-Jul Friday HOME O'Fallon

9-Jul Saturday AWAY O'Fallon

10-Jul Sunday AWAY Normal

11-Jul Monday Off

12-Jul Tuesday AWAY Cape Girardeau

13-Jul Wednesday AWAY Cape Girardeau

14-Jul Thursday Off

15-Jul Friday AWAY O'Fallon

16-Jul Saturday HOME Normal

17-Jul Sunday HOME Normal

18-Jul Monday HOME Quincy

19-Jul Tuesday AWAY Cape Girardeau

20-Jul Wednesday HOME O'Fallon

21-Jul Thursday Off

22-Jul Friday AWAY Cape Girardeau

23-Jul Saturday AWAY Burlington

24-Jul Sunday AWAY Burlington

25-Jul Monday HOME Quincy

26-Jul Tuesday AWAY Danville

27-Jul Wednesday HOME Burlington

28-Jul Thursday AWAY Quincy

29-Jul Friday HOME O'Fallon

30-Jul Saturday AWAY O'Fallon

31-Jul Sunday Off

1-Aug Monday AWAY Illinois Valley

2-Aug Tuesday HOME Quincy

3-Aug Wednesday AWAY Clinton

4-Aug Thursday AWAY Burlington

5-Aug Friday AWAY Springfield

6-Aug Saturday HOME Springfield

