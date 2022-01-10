2022 Alton River Dragons Schedule
ALTON - The Alton River Dragons will begin their 2022 Season home at Lloyd Hopkins Field to host Springfield on Wednesday, June 1. It will be the first of eight times the two teams will square off in 2022. The River Dragons will remain home Thursday, June 2, to host defending Prospect League Champions Cape Girardeau. The River Dragons' first road game of the season will come on Friday, June 3, in the renewal of the River Rivalry Series against the Hoots in O'Fallon. The River Dragons and Hoots will see each other 11 times in 2022.
The 2022 River Dragons home schedule will feature several promotions throughout the summer. The Zooperstars and Tyler the Amazing Balancing Act will return to Lloyd Hopkins Field this summer along with Saturday Night Post-Game Fireworks and several other giveaway nights. For a complete schedule and list of promotions or to buy tickets visit www.altonbaseball.com.
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. www.prospectleague.com
Full Schedule:
Date Day HM/AW Opponent
1-Jun Wednesday HOME Springfield
2-Jun Thursday HOME Cape Girardeau
3-Jun Friday AWAY O'Fallon
4-Jun Saturday AWAY Springfield
5-Jun Sunday HOME Cape Girardeau
6-Jun Monday HOME Terre Haute
7-Jun Tuesday AWAY Danville
8-Jun Wednesday AWAY Quincy
9-Jun Thursday HOME Terre Haute
10-Jun Friday HOME Springfield
11-Jun Saturday HOME Danville
12-Jun Sunday HOME Cape Girardeau
13-Jun Monday Off
14-Jun Tuesday AWAY Springfield
15-Jun Wednesday HOME Clinton
16-Jun Thursday HOME Cape Girardeau
17-Jun Friday HOME Springfield
18-Jun Saturday AWAY Springfield
19-Jun Sunday AWAY Clinton
20-Jun Monday AWAY Clinton
21-Jun Tuesday Off
22-Jun Wednesday HOME Illinois Valley
23-Jun Thursday HOME O'Fallon
24-Jun Friday AWAY Quincy
25-Jun Saturday HOME Quincy
26-Jun Sunday AWAY O'Fallon
27-Jun Monday HOME Burlington
28-Jun Tuesday HOME Normal
29-Jun Wednesday AWAY Terre Haute
30-Jun Thursday Off
1-Jul Friday HOME O'Fallon
2-Jul Saturday HOME O'Fallon
3-Jul Sunday HOME Cape Girardeau
4-Jul Monday HOME Cape Girardeau
5-Jul Tuesday AWAY Terre Haute
6-Jul Wednesday AWAY Cape Girardeau
7-Jul Thursday AWAY Cape Girardeau
8-Jul Friday HOME O'Fallon
9-Jul Saturday AWAY O'Fallon
10-Jul Sunday AWAY Normal
11-Jul Monday Off
12-Jul Tuesday AWAY Cape Girardeau
13-Jul Wednesday AWAY Cape Girardeau
14-Jul Thursday Off
15-Jul Friday AWAY O'Fallon
16-Jul Saturday HOME Normal
17-Jul Sunday HOME Normal
18-Jul Monday HOME Quincy
19-Jul Tuesday AWAY Cape Girardeau
20-Jul Wednesday HOME O'Fallon
21-Jul Thursday Off
22-Jul Friday AWAY Cape Girardeau
23-Jul Saturday AWAY Burlington
24-Jul Sunday AWAY Burlington
25-Jul Monday HOME Quincy
26-Jul Tuesday AWAY Danville
27-Jul Wednesday HOME Burlington
28-Jul Thursday AWAY Quincy
29-Jul Friday HOME O'Fallon
30-Jul Saturday AWAY O'Fallon
31-Jul Sunday Off
1-Aug Monday AWAY Illinois Valley
2-Aug Tuesday HOME Quincy
3-Aug Wednesday AWAY Clinton
4-Aug Thursday AWAY Burlington
5-Aug Friday AWAY Springfield
6-Aug Saturday HOME Springfield
