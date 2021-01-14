COLLINSVILLE - University of Illinois Extension will host their 2021 Fruit & Vegetable VIRTUAL Conference on Wednesday, February 10.

This school is the Southwestern Illinois Tree Fruit School (normally held in Hardin) combined with the Southern Illinois Fruit & Vegetable School (normally held in Mt. Vernon).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

There will be tree fruit, small fruit and vegetable sessions. Each session will conclude with a question and answer period with the presenters.

There is no cost to attend this virtual conference. You may attend all sessions. For the full program visit: PROGRAM FLYER

Article continues after sponsor message

Register online at: REGISTRATION LINK or call the office at (618) 344-4230. Be ready to provide an e-mail address with your registration.

You may order a 2021 spray production guide with your online registration or mail a check to University of Illinois Extension, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville, IL 62234. The Production Spray Guide will be mailed to your home.

Vegetable Production Guide - $25 Fruit Production Guide - $20

You will receive the Zoom meeting connection information with your registration. Call the U of I Extension office at (618) 344-4230 with questions.

University of Illinois Extension is an equal opportunity employer. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, please call (618) 344-4230 by Feb. 1.

More like this:

Fugitive Friday: Collinsville Police Seeks Fugitive Chester 'Sticky Fingers' Hamilton With Multiple Theft Warrants
Sep 26, 2025
Six Individuals Wanted for DUI Charges in Collinsville Police 'Fugitive Friday' Alert
2 days ago
Fugitive Friday: Public Asked to Help Find Airryana Johnson In Case
Oct 3, 2025
Collinsville Police Appeals For Public Help In DUI Fugitive Case
Aug 25, 2025
Information Sought On George Redshaw’s Whereabouts By Collinsville Police
Sep 15, 2025

 