ALTON - The OSF HealthCare Foundation has announced Ajay Pathak, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, as the 2019 Pearl Award recipient. The Pearl Award recognizes contributions to philanthropic excellence, compassionate care, and visionary leadership that will transform health care.

Pathak has led OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton as President since November 2014. He is dedicated to developing access points to health care for all in the Riverbend community. Pathak has helped raise substantial funds for the new OSF Moeller Cancer Center at OSF Saint Anthony’s and was instrumental in bringing a new PromptCare building and services to expand OSF’s footprint into Godfrey. He has built strategic relationships with local law enforcement and first responders, schools, and community groups. Pathak also developed a partnership with Asbury Village Retirement Community to bring an onsite primary care clinic and therapy services to residents.

“I am truly honored to be nominated with such amazing and dedicated Mission Partners. The Sisters’ commitment to leading the fulfillment of our Mission is the key to helping ignite the passion of the communities we are called to serve at OSF. The Pearl Award is rooted in building and bridging the relationship between the Giver and Receiver. I feel fortunate to accept the Pearl Award on behalf of our entire team that comes together to transform healthcare for patients and families on a daily basis,” said Pathak in receiving the award.

The OSF HealthCare Foundation honored four leaders, one from each of its regions, during the Third Annual Culture of Philanthropy Celebration on October 24. The Pearl Award was presented to a recipient selected from the 2019 honorees.

2019 Honorees:

Northern Region: Dr. Mike Glavin, OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa

Western Region: Ajay Pathak, president and CEO, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton

Central Region: Deb Trau, Director Emergency Services and Patient Experience, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria

Eastern Region: Nancy Kuster, Manager Cardiopulmonary Services at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington

The Pearl Award was established in recognition of Dr. Rick Pearl, former director of pediatric trauma and surgeon in-chief at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois and current director of surgical simulation at Jump, in recognition of his profound demonstration of the Culture of Philanthropy and his relationships and involvement with the Foundation.

“All of our honorees are wonderful examples of servant leaders who take time for true relationship-building, the key ingredient for enhancing our Culture of Philanthropy at OSF,” said Tom Hammerton, President, OSF HealthCare Foundation.

To learn more about the regional honorees visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/cultureofphilanthropy/.

Additional media assets, including photos of the honorees, can be found on the OSF Newsroom.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 21,000 Mission Partners (employees) in 126 locations, including 13 hospitals - 9 acute care, 4 critical access - and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. Its physician network employs more than 1,200 primary care, specialist physicians, and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare operates an extensive network of home health services; owns OSF Saint Francis, Inc., comprised of healthcare-related businesses; and the OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization. More at www.osfhealthcare.org.

The OSF HealthCare Foundation serves to help insure the future integrity of the OSF HealthCare Mission. For more information, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org

