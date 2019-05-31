EAST ALTON — At an awards luncheon held at Tony’s Restaurant, Alton, on April 30, 2019, Global Brass and Copper announced the names of this year’s Olin Brass Scholarship recipients. Scholarships are awarded to children of employees based on ACT scores.

This year’s honorees include Michal Miller of Althoff Catholic High School, Bellville, IL (daughter of Michael and Rebecca Miller); Emily Pipkin of Civic Memorial High School, Bethalto, IL (daughter of Ann and Jerry Lesemann); Rebecca Roth of Lutheran High School North, St. Louis, MO (daughter of Mike and Ann Roth); and Brooklyn Wigger of Southwestern High School, Piasa, IL (daughter of David and Kelly Wigger).

“Today’s event marks a tradition that originated in 1969 and one that we proudly continue. This year marks an exciting year for these future students as Olin Brass has contributed to each honoree $5,000 to be used toward their college education. Over a four-year period, they are eligible for a total of $20,000 toward their educational expenses,” stated Stephanie Garvey, Human Resource Director, Olin Brass.

Also attending to recognize these young adults were Global Brass and Copper executives Dale Taylor, President, Olin Brass; Dave Hagenbrock, Vice President Sales; Wade Rice, Vice President, Manufacturing; Olin Brass supervisors Ryan Bussmann, Kevin Hale, and Brian Heitmann, as well as school administrators.

Dale Taylor said, “We feel it is important to continue our tradition of supporting our employees’ families and there is not a better investment that we can make than the education of their children.”

Global Brass and Copper supports its Olin Brass Scholarship program. This program has a two-fold objective: 1) a commitment to support higher education and 2) to recognize, through financial assistance, sons and daughters of employees who have demonstrated the ability to achieve excellence.

