ST. LOUIS — The 2018 Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo eclipsed organizer, vendor and attendee expectations on Sunday, January 14. The 40,000-square-foot Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL, was at capacity with 112 vendors and 178 booths, the largest number in the event’s 16-year history. The Expo also boasted the largest attendance in its history, with 2,500 people coming in from across the region. The Expo included vendors spanning the gamut of outdoor items and information, from cycling-related to running/walking, fitness/nutrition, camping/hiking, water activities/sports, climbing, multi-sport and more.

A larger attendance also means that BWorks, the nonprofit that will benefit from event ticket sales, will see a greater donation than it did in the previous year. The final amount is not yet available, but it will exceed the $4,500 it received in 2017.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the St. Louis outdoor community. People are really pulling together, learning about and embracing the outdoors, and moving forward with plans for outdoor programs and initiatives,” said Kovach. “We saw that come together at this Expo, which was our largest and best attended yet.”

“The Expo did an excellent job of bringing together multi-sport organizations and vendors that appeared to attract a huge crowd,” said Bryan Adams, board member for Gateway Off-Road Cyclists (GORC). “The hard work showed on how well it was run. I don't think we have ever had that much interest at the earlier events. The day went by fast, and I was almost hoarse from all the talking.”

Other initial feedback includes:

“We needed to increase contact with our clientele, and that’s who came to the Expo. Perfect.”

“This is one of the busiest expos I’ve worked in my career! Full of like-minded folks seeking outdoor adventures!”

“Great event for families, athletes, and those with a passion for the great outdoors.”

“I attended the bike swap for years before it became the expo it is now. It just keeps getting better. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

“I really enjoyed it and was surprised with all the vendors and information dispersed regarding biking and running.”

“Keep up the good work. Your show adds much value to the bicycling and trail riding community of St. Louis.”

About Terrain Magazine

Launched in January 2014, Terrain Magazine is the only publication dedicated exclusively to outdoor recreation and active living in St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area. Its mission is to provide inspiration, information, and access to products and services for those who want to explore the many facets of the outdoors, whether for competition purposes, for their health or simply for enjoyment. Learn more at www.terrain-mag.com. Facebook. Twitter.

About BWorks

BWorks Inc. is a not-for-profit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) institution. Its primary mission is to increase the probability of positive life outcomes for youth by providing them the incentive and opportunity to develop their academic, vocational and social skills through programs using bicycles (St. Louis Bicycle Works), books (St. Louis Book Works) and computers (St. Louis Byte Works). Its work is funded mainly through the sale of refurbished adult bicycles. www.bworks.orgFacebook. Twitter.

