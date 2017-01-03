The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the autograph schedule and pricing for their upcoming Winter Warm-Up, which will be held January 14th-16th at the Hyatt Regency-St. Louis at the Arch. All dates and times are subject to change. Autograph tickets go on sale, Wednesday, January 4th.

Saturday, January 14th

Jedd Gyorko, 9-11a, $35

Ray King, 9-10a, $5

Jose Martinez, 9-10a, $5

Miguel Socolovich, 9-1oa, $5

Brian Jordan, 10-11a, $5

David Bell, 10-11am, $5

Trevor Rosenthal, 10a-Noon, $25

Matt Bowman, 11a-1pm, $15

Brett Cecil, 11a-1pm, $35

Ryan Sherriff, 1-2pm, $5

Tony La Russa, 1-3pm, $75

Alex Reyes, 1-3pm, $60

Rowan Wick, 3-4pm, $5

Patrick Wisdom, 3-4pm, $5

Jack Clark, 4-5pm, $5

Zach Duke, 1-3pm, $20

Tyler Lyons, 3-5pm, $5

Sunday, January 15th

Harrison Bader, 10-11am, $5

Paul DeJong, 10-11am, $5

Mitch Harris, 11a-Noon, $5

Mike Mayers, 11a-Noon, $5

Dexter Fowler, 11a-1pm, $75

Kolten Wong, 11a-1pm, $50

Tommy Pham, 11a-1pm, $10

Carson Kelly, 11a-1pm, $10

John Gant, 11a-1pm, $10

Mike Shannon, Noon-1pm, $30

Carlos Martinez, Noon-2pm $75

Randal Grichuk, 1-3pm, $35

Luke Weaver, 1-3pm, $10

Orlando Cepeda, 2-3pm, $100

Aledmys Diaz, 2-4pm, $75

Stephen Piscotty, 2-4pm $75

Sam Tuivailala, 3-5pm, $5

Bill Mueller, 4-5pm, $5

Monday, January 16th

Adam Wainwright, 9-11a, $75

Greg Garcia, 9-11a, $10

Mike Leake, 9-11a, $30

Austin Gomber, 10-11a, $5

Luke Voit, 10-11a, $5

Michael Wacha, 10a-Noon, $50

Mike Matheny, 10a-Noon, $25

Marco Gonzales, 10a-Noon, $15

Whitey Herzog, 11a-Noon, $75

Jhonny Peralta, Noon-2pm, $35

Lance Lynn, N00n-2pm, $20

Matt Carpenter, 1-3pm, $75

TBD

Yadier Molina, $150

Red Schoendienst, $75

Matt Adams, $25

The following players will be signing autographs for free, but a line ticket will be required:

Alan Benes, Stubby Clapp, John Costello, Danny Cox, Randy Flores, Rick Horton, Al Hrabosky, Larry Jaster, Tito Landrum, Tom Lawless, John Mabry, Kyle McClellan, Cliff Politte, Kerry Robinson, Jason Simontacchi, Brad Thompson, and Scott Terry.

The line tickets, which will be limited, will be available on a daily basis in the lobby of 100 North Broadway (formerly Bank of America).

photo credit: Bill Grenblatt/UPI