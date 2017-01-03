The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the autograph schedule and pricing for their upcoming Winter Warm-Up, which will be held January 14th-16th at the Hyatt Regency-St. Louis at the Arch. All dates and times are subject to change. Autograph tickets go on sale, Wednesday, January 4th.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Saturday, January 14th
Jedd Gyorko, 9-11a, $35
Ray King, 9-10a, $5
Jose Martinez, 9-10a, $5
Miguel Socolovich, 9-1oa, $5
Brian Jordan, 10-11a, $5
David Bell, 10-11am, $5
Trevor Rosenthal, 10a-Noon, $25
Matt Bowman, 11a-1pm, $15
Brett Cecil, 11a-1pm, $35
Ryan Sherriff, 1-2pm, $5
Tony La Russa, 1-3pm, $75
Alex Reyes, 1-3pm, $60
Rowan Wick, 3-4pm, $5
Patrick Wisdom, 3-4pm, $5
Jack Clark, 4-5pm, $5
Zach Duke, 1-3pm, $20
Tyler Lyons, 3-5pm, $5

Sunday, January 15th
Harrison Bader, 10-11am, $5
Paul DeJong, 10-11am, $5
Mitch Harris, 11a-Noon, $5
Mike Mayers, 11a-Noon, $5
Dexter Fowler, 11a-1pm, $75
Kolten Wong, 11a-1pm, $50
Tommy Pham, 11a-1pm, $10
Carson Kelly, 11a-1pm, $10
John Gant, 11a-1pm, $10
Mike Shannon, Noon-1pm, $30
Carlos Martinez, Noon-2pm $75
Randal Grichuk, 1-3pm, $35
Luke Weaver, 1-3pm, $10
Orlando Cepeda, 2-3pm, $100
Aledmys Diaz, 2-4pm, $75
Stephen Piscotty, 2-4pm $75
Sam Tuivailala, 3-5pm, $5
Bill Mueller, 4-5pm, $5

Monday, January 16th
Adam Wainwright, 9-11a, $75
Greg Garcia, 9-11a, $10
Mike Leake, 9-11a, $30
Austin Gomber, 10-11a, $5
Luke Voit, 10-11a, $5
Michael Wacha, 10a-Noon, $50
Mike Matheny, 10a-Noon, $25
Marco Gonzales, 10a-Noon, $15
Whitey Herzog, 11a-Noon, $75
Jhonny Peralta, Noon-2pm, $35
Lance Lynn, N00n-2pm, $20
Matt Carpenter, 1-3pm, $75

Article continues after sponsor message

TBD
Yadier Molina, $150
Red Schoendienst, $75
Matt Adams, $25

The following players will be signing autographs for free, but a line ticket will be required:

Alan Benes, Stubby Clapp, John Costello, Danny Cox, Randy Flores, Rick Horton, Al Hrabosky, Larry Jaster, Tito Landrum, Tom Lawless, John Mabry, Kyle McClellan, Cliff Politte, Kerry Robinson, Jason Simontacchi, Brad Thompson, and Scott Terry.

The line tickets, which will be limited, will be available on a daily basis in the lobby of 100 North Broadway (formerly Bank of America).

photo credit: Bill Grenblatt/UPI

More like this:

Flock Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton Unveils Enchanting Holiday Experience With Vintage Winter Wonderland Transformation  
Dec 2, 2024
Cold Temps Persist: Snow Accumulations Will Vary Across St. Louis Region To Wednesday
Feb 18, 2025
American Red Cross Maintains Shelters, Sets Blood Drives, Following Severe Weather
Mar 17, 2025
Harvest Drive, Reimagining Places of the Past, & Family Crime Stoppers Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide
Jan 15, 2025
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Ask AG Bondi For Clarification On The Trump Admin’s Extreme & Partisan Approach To The Pardon Power
5 days ago

 